Oakland County's Cattails Golf Club Closes for Housing Development (2026)

The impending closure of Cattails Golf Club in Lyon Township has sparked a frenzy among golfers, who are racing to get their final swings in before the course disappears. This iconic golf course, a fixture in the community for 35 years, is set to make way for a housing development, leaving a lasting impact on the local landscape and the lives of its dedicated players.

The announcement has caused a stir, with the owner, Tony Moscone, urging golfers to act fast. "Get in for a round by Sunday," he said, "because if you wait until Monday, it might be too late." This sense of urgency reflects the emotional attachment many have to the course, which has been a cherished part of their lives and the local golfing scene.

The closure of Cattails Golf Club is more than just the end of a recreational activity; it's a significant change in the community's fabric. The course's closure raises a deeper question about the balance between economic development and the preservation of cherished local spaces. It also highlights the transient nature of recreational facilities, which can quickly become integral parts of a community's identity.

What makes this story particularly fascinating is the contrast between the course's longevity and the fleeting nature of its existence. Cattails Golf Club, a fixture in the community for a quarter of a century, is now facing a swift transformation, underscoring the complex relationship between land use, community needs, and the emotional connections people form with their local environments.

In my opinion, the closure of Cattails Golf Club serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving community landmarks. It prompts a discussion on how we value and protect the spaces that become integral to our lives and the identity of our communities. As we reflect on this story, it's clear that the impact of such changes extends far beyond the golf course itself, touching the lives of those who have cherished it over the years.