Oakland Athletics Sign Shortstop Jacob Wilson to 7-Year Deal | MLB News (2026)

The Athletics are once again making waves in the youth movement, this time with the signing of shortstop Jacob Wilson. But here's where it gets controversial... While the team has been busy locking down young talent, some fans and analysts are questioning whether this strategy will attract veteran free agents, especially as the team prepares for its move to Las Vegas in 2028. Let's dive into the details and explore the potential implications of this decision.

The Athletics have been on a roll, signing several young players to long-term deals. In just over a month, they've secured the services of All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson, who signed a $70 million, seven-year contract, and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom, who signed a deal at the same desk. This trend began last offseason, and the A's are aiming to build a strong foundation for their future in Las Vegas.

However, some argue that the team's focus on young talent might have missed an opportunity to pursue veteran free agents like Nolan Arenado. The A's general manager, David Forst, acknowledges this, stating that being in Las Vegas even next year instead of in two years could have changed the Arenado situation. This highlights a potential trade-off between attracting young talent and veteran players.

The 23-year-old Wilson is the fourth player the A's have signed through at least 2028, joining the ranks of Soderstrom, Brent Rooker, and Lawrence Butler. These deals demonstrate the team's commitment to building a competitive roster. But will it be enough to attract top-tier free agents?

As the A's prepare for the 2028 move, they must balance their youth movement with the need for experienced players. The team's success in Las Vegas will depend on whether they can create an attractive environment for both young and veteran talent. So, what do you think? Will the Athletics' youth movement pay off, or will they need to adjust their strategy to attract top-tier free agents? Share your thoughts in the comments!

