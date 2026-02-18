Oakland A's Top Prospects 2026: Leo De Vries & The Future of the Farm! (2026)

Get ready for an in-depth exploration of the 2026 MLB prospects, with a special focus on the Athletics!

Unveiling the Future of Baseball: A Deep Dive into the Athletics' Prospects

In this exciting episode, J.J. Cooper and Mark Chiarelli dive into the world of the Athletics' farm system, offering a glimpse into the future of the MLB.

Last year, the Athletics saw a boost with the graduation of Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson, who played a pivotal role in the team's surprising second-half run. But here's where it gets interesting: the farm system is now brimming with pitching talent, including the highly anticipated 2025 first-rounder, Jamie Arnold.

Unraveling the System's Strengths and Weaknesses

(00:00) - Leo De Vries: A key player in the system, De Vries brings a unique skill set. We explore his strengths and weaknesses, offering an insightful analysis.

(05:00) - System Evolution: How has the farm system evolved over the past year? We take a deep dive into the changes and what they mean for the future.

(10:00) - The Rising Stars: Jamie Arnold and Gage Jump are two names to watch. We discuss their potential and how they could impact the team.

(13:15) - Wei-En Lin: Another pitching prospect with immense potential. We delve into his story and what makes him stand out.

(18:00) - Future Prospects: Who else could rise to the top over the next year? We explore the possibilities and the factors that could influence their rise.

(20:00) - Development Focus: What are the Athletics particularly good at developing? We uncover the team's strengths and how they nurture talent.

(26:45) - Beyond the Top 10: There are other prospects worth knowing. We introduce you to some of the hidden gems in the Athletics' system.

(29:00) - Pitching Power: Why does the Athletics' pitching-heavy Top 30 lineup align so well with the team's needs? We discuss the strategic advantages.

