NZD/USD Forecast: Struggling at 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement - Key Levels & Market Drivers (2026)

Let's dive into the world of foreign exchange and explore the intriguing dynamics shaping the NZD/USD pair. The Kiwi dollar's fate hangs in the balance as investors anxiously await the outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting, a pivotal moment that could significantly impact global markets.

The Trump-Xi Summit: A Market-Moving Event

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is a high-stakes affair. With Asian stock markets already showing signs of caution, the outcome of this summit will be a key determinant of market sentiment. New Zealand, as a major trading partner of China, has a vested interest in the result, which could sway the NZD's trajectory.

Inflationary Pressures and Fed's Rate Hike Expectations

Rising inflation, fueled by soaring energy prices, has prompted market expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year. The odds of a rate hike, as indicated by the CME FedWatch tool, have skyrocketed from near zero to a substantial 32.2% in just a month. This shift in expectations has the potential to significantly impact the NZD/USD pair.

Technical Analysis: A Bullish Bias

Despite trading marginally lower, the NZD/USD pair maintains a mild bullish bias. Currently positioned above key Fibonacci retracement levels and the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the pair suggests a constructive momentum. The Relative Strength Index (14) around 55 further supports this bullish outlook, indicating that dips could be well-supported.

Resistance and Support Levels

On the upside, immediate resistance is anticipated at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, followed by the 78.6% level and then the recent swing high region. Conversely, on the downside, initial support is expected near the 20-day EMA and the 50.0% retracement. A deeper pullback could expose the 38.2% and 23.6% retracement levels, with a more distant structural floor at 0.5686.

Risk Sentiment: A Complex Dynamic

In the world of finance, the terms "risk-on" and "risk-off" are often used to describe investors' risk appetite. During "risk-on" periods, investors are optimistic and willing to take on risk, leading to rises in stock markets, most commodities (except gold), and the currencies of commodity-exporting nations. Conversely, in "risk-off" markets, investors play it safe, favoring less risky assets like bonds, gold, and safe-haven currencies like the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and US Dollar.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tend to rise in "risk-on" markets due to their heavy reliance on commodity exports. Conversely, the US Dollar (USD), Japanese Yen (JPY), and Swiss Franc (CHF) are major currencies that rise during "risk-off" periods. This is largely due to their perceived safety and stability, especially in times of crisis.

Conclusion: A Complex Web of Influences

The NZD/USD pair's movement is influenced by a complex web of factors, including global political dynamics, inflationary pressures, and risk sentiment. As we await the outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting, it's clear that the fate of the NZD/USD pair is intricately tied to these global developments. From my perspective, the upcoming days will be crucial in shaping the pair's trajectory, and it's an exciting time to be watching the markets.