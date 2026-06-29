NZD Outlook: Why the Kiwi is Struggling Despite RBNZ Rate Hikes (2026)

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has been underperforming against its G10 counterparts since the war began, and this trend is set to continue due to the dovish stance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) compared to its Australian counterpart, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). This underperformance is largely attributed to weak labour market data, which includes subdued wage growth and limited real wage gains, indicating a lack of domestic inflationary pressure. This situation is likely to persist as the RBNZ takes a cautious approach to interest rate hikes, while the RBA has already raised rates for the third time this year. The year-over-year increase in average hourly wages has fallen to 3.2%, the lowest level since 2020, and when adjusted for the 3.1% inflation rate in the first quarter, real wages in New Zealand barely rose at all. This suggests that there is little to no inflationary pressure, which could allow the RBNZ to raise interest rates only very cautiously. The kiwi dollar is expected to remain under pressure as long as the conflict in Iran persists, which could have broader implications for the region's economic stability. This cautious approach by the RBNZ, in contrast to the more aggressive rate hikes by the RBA, is a key factor in the NZD's underperformance. The market's expectations of a delayed rate hike by the RBNZ until July at the earliest, while the RBA has already acted, further highlights the divergence in monetary policy between the two central banks. This divergence is likely to continue to impact the NZD's performance, especially as the conflict in Iran remains a significant source of uncertainty and potential economic disruption. In my opinion, the RBNZ's dovish stance and the cautious approach to interest rate hikes are justified given the current economic landscape. While rising fossil fuel prices may lead to higher inflation in the second quarter, the RBNZ's cautious approach is likely to ensure that any inflationary pressures are managed effectively. This is particularly important given the ongoing conflict in Iran, which could have far-reaching economic consequences. The RBNZ's focus on maintaining economic stability and avoiding a sharp increase in interest rates is a prudent strategy that should help to support the kiwi dollar in the long term. However, the conflict in Iran and the potential for increased economic uncertainty could still pose a significant challenge to the NZD's performance. The RBNZ's cautious approach, while necessary, may not be sufficient to fully offset the impact of the conflict, and the kiwi dollar could remain under pressure until the situation in Iran is resolved. This situation highlights the importance of a balanced and nuanced approach to monetary policy, especially in the face of global economic challenges. The RBNZ's decision to take a cautious approach to interest rate hikes, despite the weak labour market data, is a testament to its commitment to economic stability and long-term growth. This commitment is likely to be a key factor in the kiwi dollar's performance in the coming months, as the RBNZ continues to navigate the complex economic landscape.