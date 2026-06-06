NYT Strands #727: Unveiling the Dressing Up Theme (2026)

Today's NYT Strands hints and answer: solutions to game #727, February 28

Unraveling the 'Dressing Up' Puzzle

Are you ready to dive into the world of fashion and wordplay? Today's NYT Strands game is all about 'Dressing Up', and we're here to help you unravel the clues and find the answers. But here's where it gets controversial... Is 'Dressing Up' really about fancy clothes, or is there more to it than meets the eye?

Let's start with the hints. The official theme is 'Dressing Up', and an unofficial hint from me is 'Old-school style'. If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MAID

EXAMS

DEALS

SLAM

SLEET

ELECT

LEANS

Still struggling? The spangram touches two opposite sides of the board (but can start and end anywhere), and will give you a hint about the connection between the answers. Today, it starts with 'G' and ends with 'S'.

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #727? Drumroll, please...

CUFFLINKS

TUXEDO

DIAMONDS

GOWN

HEELS

NECKTIE

...and the spangram was GLAMOROUS. Now, let's break down the puzzle step by step.

The 'Dressing Up' Theme

The theme 'Dressing Up' might seem straightforward, but it's actually quite clever. When I saw CUFFLINKS in the top-right corner, I knew we were on the right track. The mysterious 'X' in the middle of the board led me to spell TUXEDO, and these two answers created a nice path for the spangram.

Unraveling the Clues

With CUFFLINKS and TUXEDO in place, I connected GLAMOROUS down the middle. This left DIAMONDS in the section on the right. Then, I found GOWN at the bottom, HEELS at the top, and NECKTIE in between to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands Answers

If you're reading this in a later time zone, here are the Strands answers for game #726. The theme was 'It's a little much', and the spangram was ENOUGHALREADY.

EXCESS

OVERKILL

REDUNDANCY

SURPLUS

GLUT

Now, it's your turn to try your hand at these puzzles. Do you agree with our answers, or do you have a different interpretation? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below! And if you're struggling, don't worry - we've got you covered with hints and answers to help you along the way.