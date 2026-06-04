NYT Connections: Unlocking the Secrets to Today's Puzzle (2026)

Ever found yourself staring at a bunch of words, wondering what on earth connects them all? That's the thrilling challenge of today's NYT Connections puzzle – a brain-teaser that's hooked millions, but can leave even the sharpest minds scratching their heads. If you're into healthy eating habits, you might just have an edge today. But don't worry, we're here to break it down step by step, with tips that'll make you feel like a puzzle-solving pro. And here's where it gets interesting: while some swear by going it alone, others argue that a little guidance can turn frustration into fun. Stick around – you might discover a new way to enjoy word games that changes how you approach them forever!

NYT Connections is one of the hottest word games from The New York Times (check it out at https://www.nytimes.com/games/connections), and it's taken social media by storm. The core idea is simple yet genius: you have to uncover the shared 'threads' linking groups of words together. Much like the beloved Wordle, this daily puzzle refreshes at midnight, with each new set pushing your creativity further – so we've curated some smart hints and strategies to help you leap over those hurdles and succeed.

If you're itching for the straight-up solution to today's #936 puzzle, feel free to scroll straight to the end. But if you prefer the satisfaction of figuring it out yourself, read on for clues, pointers, and tactics that'll guide you through it.

So, what exactly is Connections? The NYT's newest addition to their daily games lineup has exploded in popularity, thanks in large part to associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, who played a key role in developing it and bringing it to life in the publication's Games section. You can dive in on web browsers or mobile devices, where the goal is to cluster four words that share a common bond – think book titles, software names, country names, or virtually anything else. For beginners, imagine it like sorting groceries: you know certain items go together (like all the fruits in one basket), but there might be look-alikes that trick you. As this unavailable Tweet from @nytimes (https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1679674590203723778?s=20) once showed, it's all about that 'aha' moment.

Each puzzle throws 16 words your way, divided into four categories. Sure, some words might seem to fit in multiple spots, but there's always just one perfect match. Nail all four in a group, and poof – they're gone from the board. Make a wrong guess? That's a mistake, and you've only got four chances before the game wraps up. This Tweet (which is currently unavailable) from @absofruitlyash (https://twitter.com/absofruitlyash/status/1701444906063921393?s=20) captures that mix of excitement and groan-worthy misses that makes it addictive. Pro tip: Shuffle and rearrange the words on the board to spot patterns more easily. Oh, and each category is color-coded – yellow for the easiest, then green, blue, and purple. Just like Wordle, you can brag about your results on social media and share the win with pals.

And this is the part most people miss: the color-coding isn't just cosmetic; it's a built-in lifeline for beginners, helping you prioritize where to start without feeling overwhelmed.

Mashable Top Stories

Craving a nudge on today's categories without full spoilers? Try these hints first:

Yellow: To notate

Green: A skit

Blue: A guideline

Purple: Greens

Still puzzled? Here's the full scoop on today's categories to give you that extra boost:

Yellow: Write

Green: Shtick

Blue: Benchmark

Purple: Vegetable minus starting letter

For those also tackling Wordle, we've got the answer right here (https://mashable.com/article/wordle-today-answer-january-2-2025).

Buckle up – this is your final chance to back out and crack the puzzle solo before we spill the beans.

Drumroll, please!

The solution to today's Connections #936 is...

What are today's answers?

Write: JOT, LOG, NOTE, RECORD

Shtick: BIT, GAG, NUMBER, ROUTINE

Benchmark: BAR, EXAMPLE, METRIC, STANDARD

Vegetable: ALE, EEK, HIVE, QUASH

Hey, if it didn't click for you this time, no sweat – tomorrow brings fresh words to flex your mental muscles, and we'll be back with more insights to keep you in the loop. But here's where it gets controversial: are hints like these cheating, or just smart strategy? Some argue they ruin the pure joy of discovery, while others say they're essential for learning. What's your take – do you rely on clues, or go solo? Drop your opinions in the comments below; we'd love to hear if you agree, disagree, or have a wild counterpoint!

Playing NYT Strands too? We've rounded up all the Strands hints for today's edition (https://mashable.com/article/strands-nyt-hint-january-2-2026).

Hungry for more brain-benders? Mashable has got you covered with our games hub (https://games.mashable.com/) – dive into Mahjong, Sudoku, free crosswords, and plenty more.

Not the date you need? Check out yesterday's Connections solution here (https://mashable.com/article/nyt-connections-hint-answer-today-january-1-2026).