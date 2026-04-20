NYC Subway's AI-Powered Gates: The Future of Fare Enforcement? (2026)

Fare evasion has long been a thorn in the side of New York City’s transit system, costing the MTA millions annually. But what if AI could be the game-changer? Three tech giants are now locked in a high-stakes battle for a $1.1 billion contract to revolutionize the city’s subway gates, replacing outdated turnstiles with cutting-edge fare gates designed to outsmart even the most determined fare dodgers. And this is the part most people miss: these aren’t your average barriers—they’re equipped with AI technology that tracks and identifies fare evaders in real time.

Over the past two months, these companies—Cubic, Conduent, and STraffic—have installed their futuristic gate designs at 10 subway stations as part of a pilot program. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the MTA touts these gates as a solution to fare evasion, critics argue they could raise privacy concerns, as the AI systems use cameras and sensors to monitor and describe suspected evaders. The program is set to expand to 20 stations in the coming weeks, according to MTA Chair Janno Lieber, who acknowledged during a state budget hearing that the technology is still being fine-tuned.

Cubic, the company behind the now-retired MetroCard and the current OMNY tap-to-pay system, has faced criticism for delays and glitches during OMNY’s rollout. “Cubic has not been a perfect partner,” Lieber admitted, though he noted that most issues have been resolved. Despite this, Cubic’s new gates are being tested at high-traffic stations like Atlantic Terminal and Port Authority, with plans to add them to the 125th Street station soon. Their gates use surveillance cameras to record five-second clips of fare evaders, and AI generates physical descriptions that are sent directly to the MTA.

But Cubic isn’t the only player in the game. Conduent, which installed similar gates in Philadelphia’s subway last year, is also in the running. Their AI system uses sensors to detect fare evasion, though details about STraffic’s proposal remain under wraps. This competition raises a thought-provoking question: Is AI the solution to fare evasion, or does it come at too high a cost to privacy?

The MTA’s ambitions don’t stop at fare gates. Last year, the agency announced plans to deploy AI software to detect “problematic behavior” among riders, sparking further debate about surveillance in public spaces. With the MTA aiming to install new gates at 150 of the subway’s 472 stations, the stakes are higher than ever.

As the pilot program continues, one thing is clear: the future of NYC’s subway system is being reshaped by technology. But at what price? Weigh in below—do you think AI-powered fare gates are a step forward, or a step too far?