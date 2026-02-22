NYC Snow Forecast: 1-2 Inches Possible Sunday Night! ❄️ Stay Safe! (2026)

New York City is bracing for a light dusting of snow on Sunday night, with up to 2 inches possible in certain areas, but this forecast comes with a crucial twist. While the snow may not be severe, it follows a deadly freeze that has left many vulnerable. But here's where it gets controversial: the city's preparedness for such weather events has been called into question, especially after a recent tragedy. As temperatures drop, the city's emergency management and sanitation departments are urging residents to take precautions, but is the city doing enough to prevent another disaster? And this is the part most people miss: the city's trash and recycling collection schedule is affected by the upcoming Presidents' Day holiday, so plan accordingly. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

