NYC Nurses Strike Update: Health Benefits Agreement Reached (2026)

Striking NYC nurses and hospitals have reached a pivotal agreement to safeguard healthcare benefits, according to the nurses' union. This development comes amidst ongoing negotiations, addressing a critical issue for the 15,000 nurses on strike. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a significant breakthrough, stating that the deal ensures the preservation of high-quality health coverage for frontline nurses and their families. The agreement was reached with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, and NewYork-Presbyterian, clearing a major hurdle in the negotiations.

The NYSNA emphasized that the nurses' commitment to bargaining in good faith remains unwavering. They are prepared to address other priority issues, such as better pay, increased staffing, and improved workplace protections, once the mediators reconvene them at the bargaining table. NewYork-Presbyterian's statement further clarifies the agreement, indicating that the Health Benefits Plan's Trustees will form a committee to explore potential savings and programs within the nurses' healthcare plan.

Interestingly, Montefiore Hospital's representative disputed the notion that healthcare benefits were ever a bargaining point, suggesting a potential point of contention. The strike, now in its 11th day, has seen nurses demanding better pay, increased staffing, and enhanced workplace protections, which the hospitals have deemed unreasonable. Despite the ongoing negotiations, no final agreement has been reached, and the nurses have announced their intention to continue the strike until fair contract terms are secured, with picketing set to resume on Tuesday following a significant snowstorm.

NYC Nurses Strike Update: Health Benefits Agreement Reached (2026)

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