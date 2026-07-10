NY Giants 2026 Free Agency: Interior O-Line Targets & Potential Impact (2026)

The New York Giants are gearing up for a crucial free agency period in 2026, with a focus on bolstering their interior offensive line. With the departure of Carmen Bricillo as offensive line coach, the team's future hinges on the decisions made by Mike Bloomgren and Grant Newsome. Here's a breakdown of five interior offensive linemen who could be key targets for the Giants.

1. Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten

The Giants have two reliable starters in Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten, who joined the team from the Raiders. Their performance in 2025 was respectable, but the question of retention hangs on financial considerations. Eluemunor's future may depend on the team's willingness to pay, especially with other tackles in the market commanding big money. The Giants might be willing to spend a bit more for Eluemunor if they miss out on other targets like Braden Smith or Rasheed Walker.

2. Tyler Linderbaum, Center

The Giants' center position is a topic of debate. John Michael Schmitz, drafted in 2023, shows promise but hasn't fully met expectations. Tyler Linderbaum, an elite run blocker with impressive technique, could be a valuable upgrade. However, his size and struggles in pass protection raise concerns. Linderbaum's potential contract, rumored to be around $20 million AAV, might be a significant investment, especially with the current market leader, Creed Humphrey, commanding a four-year, $72 million contract.

3. Joel Bitonio, Left Guard

Joel Bitonio, a veteran with over 1,000 snaps in most seasons since 2017, brings consistency to the left guard position. His time with the Browns, including a season with Mike Bloomgren, adds familiarity. However, his age and recent pressure and sack statistics might make him an expensive option. Bitonio's projected $12.9 million annual salary could be a concern, especially with the potential impact on Jon Runyan Jr.'s position.

4. Kevin Zeitler, Right Guard

Kevin Zeitler, a seasoned veteran with 14,403 snaps at right guard, offers a wealth of experience. His performance with the Titans, despite a rookie quarterback, showcases his ability to handle pressure. Zeitler's familiarity with the Giants and his quarterbacks coach, Brian Callahan, could be advantageous. His age and reasonable cost make him an attractive option.

5. Wyatt Teller, Right Guard

Wyatt Teller, another experienced player Bloomgren worked with, is a solid right guard. His past elite-level performance and current solid play make him a viable choice. However, his penalty history and recent pressure statistics might be a consideration. Teller's trade from the Bills to the Browns adds an intriguing layer to his potential role in the Giants' plans.

6. Alijah Vera-Tucker, Offensive Lineman

Alijah Vera-Tucker, a versatile player with experience at multiple positions, presents an intriguing option. Despite his young age, injuries have impacted his career. His ability to play right guard, left guard, and right tackle makes him a valuable asset. The Giants should consider his potential as a free agent, especially with his injury history factored into negotiations.

7. Braden Smith, Right Tackle

Braden Smith, a 29-year-old tackle, could be an expensive option to upgrade the right tackle position. His consistency and ability to handle pressure make him a strong candidate. However, his potential cost might be a challenge, especially with other options available. The Giants' decision to invest in swing tackles like James Hudson III and Marcus Mbow adds complexity to their strategy.

The Giants' free agency strategy will likely involve a mix of experience, potential, and financial considerations. With a focus on interior offensive linemen, these players could shape the team's future success.