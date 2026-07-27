Nvidia Stock Surge: Apple Partnership & CES 2026 Keynote - Is NVDA a Buy Now? (2026)

Nvidia Stock Soars: Is Now the Time to Buy?

Nvidia (NVDA) stock is on a roll, rising sharply after a significant gain on Friday and continuing its upward trajectory on Monday, marking the beginning of a new trading week in 2026. The artificial intelligence powerhouse is in the spotlight at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where CEO Jensen Huang is set to deliver a keynote speech on Monday afternoon. The event is a major platform for showcasing the latest innovations in consumer electronics, and Nvidia's presence is expected to be a highlight.

But what's driving this surge in Nvidia's stock? The answer lies in a combination of factors, including the company's strong performance in the AI sector and the recent news of a partnership with Apple. This partnership, while not yet fully disclosed, has the potential to significantly boost Nvidia's market position and revenue streams. Additionally, the upcoming CES 2026 is a crucial event for the company, as it provides an opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge technologies and products to a global audience.

However, the question remains: Is now the right time to buy Nvidia stock? The answer is not straightforward. While the company's recent performance and future prospects are promising, investors should carefully consider the market conditions and their own investment strategies. The stock market is notoriously volatile, and making investment decisions based on short-term trends can be risky. Therefore, it's essential to conduct thorough research and consult with financial advisors before making any investment choices.

In the meantime, Nvidia's stock continues to rise, fueled by the excitement surrounding its partnership with Apple and the upcoming CES 2026. As the company continues to innovate and expand its presence in the AI and consumer electronics sectors, investors may want to keep a close eye on its performance and consider the potential long-term benefits of holding Nvidia stock.