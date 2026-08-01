Nvidia's 2026 Plan: Prioritizing RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti Production (2026)

Nvidia's 2026 Graphics Card Strategy: A Shift Towards Affordability Amid Shortages

In the midst of a growing memory shortage crisis, Nvidia is reportedly planning to shift its focus in 2026 towards producing more affordable graphics cards, specifically the GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti 8GB models. This move comes as a response to the increasing demand for high-end GPUs by tech giants for their AI data centers, which has led to a shortage of memory components and a subsequent price hike for popular RTX 50-series cards.

According to reports from VideoCardz, citing Board Channels, this strategy will result in a reduced supply of other RTX 50-series cards, including the 5070 and 5070 Ti models. The high-end RTX 5080 and 5090 cards have already seen their prices skyrocket, and this trend is expected to continue. Nvidia's decision to prioritize more affordable graphics cards may help mitigate price increases for these lower-end models, but it's not guaranteed.

The memory shortage has been an ongoing issue for several months, with tech giants snapping up high-end GPUs to power their AI operations. Nvidia's response is to allocate its production resources to the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti 8GB series, which will have a significant impact on logistics. This move will enable Nvidia to meet its commitments to board partners and retailers, potentially preventing further price hikes for these more affordable cards.

However, the higher-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards are unlikely to see any relief. The RTX 5090, in particular, has seen its prices soar due to hardware shortages, with online listings now exceeding $5,000. The RTX 5080, while less affected, is still challenging to find below $1,500. This situation is particularly concerning for gamers, as newer game titles demand more VRAM than ever before, and cards with 8GB of VRAM are considered inadequate for playing the latest games at resolutions above 1080p and with high settings.

Adding to the complexity, Nvidia is also reportedly restarting production of the RTX 3060 graphics card, which may come with just 8GB of VRAM. This move could further limit the availability of affordable graphics cards, especially as the RTX 3060 originally launched with 12GB of VRAM. The memory shortage crisis has forced Nvidia to reprioritize its production, and this may have significant implications for the gaming industry and consumers alike.