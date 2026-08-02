The recent melting of a high-end Nvidia GPU has brought to light a critical issue with the 16-pin power connector, which has been a recurring problem since 2022. This incident, and others like it, highlight a fundamental flaw in the design of this connector, which is not fit for purpose and poses a safety hazard. The 16-pin connector, used in GPUs from the RTX 5070 Ti upwards, has been found to cause uneven loads, insecure connections, and component failure, with temperatures reaching as high as 150°C. This is particularly concerning given the high-current demands of modern GPUs, and the fact that these connectors are often used in tight spaces, leading to further issues. The situation is made worse by the proliferation of 'fixes' such as monitoring devices and specialized cables, which only address the symptoms rather than the root cause. The industry needs to come together to develop a new socket design that can safely handle high currents, is easily fitted securely, and doesn't result in melting components. This is a critical issue that needs to be addressed, and the time for action is now. Personally, I think that the industry has been too slow to recognize the problems with the 16-pin connector, and has instead focused on Band-Aid solutions. What makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that the connector was designed to replace the older 8-pin PCIe cables, which were clunky and difficult to work with. However, the new connector has proven to be just as problematic, if not more so. In my opinion, the industry needs to take a step back and reevaluate the design of the 16-pin connector, and consider alternative solutions that are safer and more reliable. From my perspective, the melting of GPUs is not just a technical issue, but also a safety concern. The fact that these connectors can overheat to dangerous levels and cause fires is a serious problem that needs to be addressed immediately. One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that the industry has been slow to respond to this issue, and has instead focused on selling 'fixes' that only temporarily alleviate the problem. What many people don't realize is that the 16-pin connector was never intended to handle the high currents of modern GPUs, and was instead designed as a stopgap solution. If you take a step back and think about it, it's clear that the industry needs to develop a new socket design that is specifically tailored to the needs of modern GPUs. This raises a deeper question: why are we still using connectors that are not fit for purpose, when there are safer and more reliable alternatives available? A detail that I find especially interesting is the fact that the melting of GPUs is not just a problem for Nvidia, but also for AMD, which uses a similar connector in some of its Radeon RX 9070 XT cards. This suggests that the issue is systemic, and requires a comprehensive solution that addresses the needs of all GPU manufacturers. In conclusion, the melting of GPUs is a serious issue that needs to be addressed immediately. The industry needs to come together to develop a new socket design that is safer and more reliable, and to ban the use of adaptors that connect to the 16-pin connector. We need something better, and the time for action is now.