Get ready, tech enthusiasts! Nvidia's CES 2026 keynote is here, and I'm your eyes and ears on the ground, bringing you all the juicy details from CEO Jensen Huang himself. Following a monumental 2025, fueled by the demand for AI and the launch of the RTX 50-series GPUs, Nvidia is now one of the most valuable companies on the planet. I'll be providing live updates, so you won't miss a beat.

How to Tune In:

NVIDIA Live with CEO Jensen Huang - YouTube

- YouTube GeForce On Community Update | CES 2026 - YouTube (for gaming updates at 9pm PT)

What to Anticipate:

According to Nvidia, Huang will unveil "what's next in AI." But here's where it gets controversial: Don't hold your breath for the RTX 50 SUPER Series. With the RTX 60 Series already on the horizon, and the cost of VRAM skyrocketing, a mid-generation refresh seems unlikely.

Instead, I predict the keynote will focus on two key areas:

The Future of AI: Nvidia's technology is at the heart of the AI revolution. Given that the vast majority of Nvidia's $ 5 trillion valuation comes from this sector, expect in-depth discussions on the latest GPUs powering AI data centers. Think cutting-edge advancements and strategic partnerships.

And this is the part most people miss: The GeForce On Community update at 9 pm PT will likely be the place for all the gaming news. So, stay tuned for that!

LIVE UPDATES:

2026-01-05T21:25:18.117Z: Nvidia is pushing for open models to reach the frontier, about six months behind but catching up ever since DeepSeek R1 shocked the world last year.

2026-01-05T21:21:29.868Z: The jacket is shiny!

We're diving headfirst into the success of Nvidia in scaling AI, making it Agentic, learning laws of nature and more. 2026-01-05T21:09:48.895Z: Gameplay footage from Virtua Fighter and more. Impressive use cases.

Stock price check! Things are remaining steady.

2026-01-05T20:49:42.950Z: Gaming will probably be left out of this keynote

Gaming will probably be left out of this keynote

PREDICTION: Self-driving takes another step forward

PREDICTION: The main event will be all about AI and robotics

A Little Extra:

I'm here in the front row, ready to bring you the biggest news from what is undoubtedly the most anticipated event of CES 2026.

What do you think? Will Nvidia deliver on the promises of AI and robotics? Are you disappointed about the potential lack of gaming news? Share your thoughts in the comments below!