Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on AI's Impact on Software Companies (2026)

Bold claim: Markets have it wrong about AI’s threat to software companies—and NVIDIA’s latest results back that up. Here’s a rewritten, beginner-friendly take that preserves all key points while adding clarity and context.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Jensen Huang argues that enthusiasm for AI spending has been underestimating how software ecosystems will adapt, especially as firms like ServiceNow push toward specialized, finely tuned AI agents that plug into existing tools.

NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, told CNBC that the market’sAssessment of AI risk to software players misses a crucial part of the picture: enterprises won’t abandon traditional software—they’ll need smarter, more efficient tools that complete tasks and weave insights back into a usable form. In short, AI should augment work processes rather than replace them wholesale.

In a separate but connected message, NVIDIA reported strong financial momentum. For the fiscal fourth quarter, revenue rose 73% year over year to $68.13 billion, topping consensus estimates of about $66.21 billion. Looking ahead, the company issued upbeat guidance for the next quarter, projecting revenue around $78 billion (±2%), well ahead of analysts’ estimate of about $72.6 billion.

These numbers come amid questions from investors about whether the surge in AI hardware spending can be sustained or if a bubble is forming. Meanwhile, software-service stocks have been hit recently, with some analysts warning that AI could eventually “eat” traditional software models. Yet opinions on the risk and the market’s reaction remain mixed.

Dan Niles, founder of Niles Investment Management, weighed in after Huang’s interview: he cautioned that not every company will survive AI-driven disruption. He suggested that while some firms will thrive, others—potentially some software names—could decline toward zero. He highlighted database and cybersecurity companies as the more resilient segments in this shifting landscape.

NVIDIA shares moved higher in extended trading after the earnings release, gaining up to about 2%. This is breaking news, with updates expected as markets digest the implications.

What this means for software players: AI can streamline workflows, improve decision-making, and tighten competition by making tools more capable and integrated. But it also intensifies pressure on margins and market entry barriers, potentially reshaping which firms dominate particular niches.

Thought-provoking closing question: Do you agree that AI will primarily elevate existing software ecosystems with smarter agents, or will it ultimately commoditize many software offerings, forcing a new wave of winners and losers? Share your view in the comments.