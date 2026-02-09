Nvidia Addresses Windows 11 Update KB5074109 Issues | Gaming Performance Fix (2026)

Nvidia is on the case for frustrated gamers! The graphics card giant has confirmed it's investigating the Windows 11 Update KB5074109, which has been causing headaches for PC gamers since its release last month. But here's the twist: Nvidia recommends uninstalling the update if you're facing issues.

Many gamers have reported bizarre performance problems and visual glitches after installing the update, specifically with games like Forza Horizon 5. While not everyone is affected, the issues are widespread enough to catch Nvidia's attention. And this is where it gets interesting: Nvidia's representative, Manuel, suggested removing the update as a potential solution, even though the user hadn't mentioned it in their initial query.

So, what's the deal with this update? Well, it's not uncommon for Windows updates to cause compatibility issues with certain hardware or software. And Nvidia has been here before, releasing hotfix drivers to tackle similar problems with previous Windows updates. But the question remains: Why is this update causing issues for some gamers and not others?

For now, Nvidia is on the case, and they might release a hotfix driver to resolve the issue. Gamers affected by the update can take comfort in knowing that a potential solution is on the horizon. And if you're one of the unlucky ones facing these problems, head over to the OC3D Forums to join the discussion and share your experiences.

