Nurul Izzah Demands Police Probe on Azam Baki Allegations | MACC Chief Shareholdings Controversy (2026)

Nurul Izzah, the PKR deputy president, has called on the police to investigate the serious allegations surrounding Azam Baki, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief. These allegations, published by Bloomberg, include Azam's shareholdings and claims of a 'corporate mafia' within the MACC. Izzah emphasizes the need for transparency and accountability, urging the police to focus on the allegations rather than the media outlet that reported them. She suggests that the investigation be conducted by a committee reporting to Parliament, chaired by an independent and integrity-driven individual, and involving representatives from various agencies to ensure transparency. The government's decision to establish a special task force is welcomed, but Izzah expresses concern about the potential lack of public disclosure of findings. The case highlights the importance of addressing corruption and the need for thorough investigations, inviting public discussion and scrutiny.