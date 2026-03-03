Nurul Izzah Demands Police Probe on Azam Baki Allegations | MACC Chief Shareholdings Controversy (2026)

Nurul Izzah, the PKR deputy president, has called on the police to investigate the serious allegations surrounding Azam Baki, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief. These allegations, published by Bloomberg, include Azam's shareholdings and claims of a 'corporate mafia' within the MACC. Izzah emphasizes the need for transparency and accountability, urging the police to focus on the allegations rather than the media outlet that reported them. She suggests that the investigation be conducted by a committee reporting to Parliament, chaired by an independent and integrity-driven individual, and involving representatives from various agencies to ensure transparency. The government's decision to establish a special task force is welcomed, but Izzah expresses concern about the potential lack of public disclosure of findings. The case highlights the importance of addressing corruption and the need for thorough investigations, inviting public discussion and scrutiny.

Nurul Izzah Demands Police Probe on Azam Baki Allegations | MACC Chief Shareholdings Controversy (2026)

References

Top Articles
Rangers' Rising Stars: Walcott and Scarborough Make BA's Top 100
Arc Raiders: Late Joiners Profit More - Debunking the Early Bird Myth
Dave Dombrowski on Bo Bichette: Inside the Phillies' Free Agency Pursuit | MLB Offseason Analysis
Latest Posts
NexPhone: The Ultimate Multi-OS Phone - Android, Linux, and Windows in One Device
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: S26, S26+, S26 Ultra, Buds 4, Z Trifold, S26 Edge & More!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 6022

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.