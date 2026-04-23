Nursing a skink: endangered alpine lizard numbers set to rise after Omeo falls pregnant in Victoria (2026)

A rare and captivating story is unfolding in the heart of Australia's Alpine National Park, where a remarkable conservation effort is underway to save a unique species from extinction. The fate of the Guthega skink, an endangered alpine lizard, hangs in the balance, but a recent pregnancy offers a glimmer of hope.

In a secluded gated community within the park, eleven Guthega skinks, native to Australia's alpine regions, have been released into a carefully crafted habitat. Among them, a female named Omeo is expected to give birth to two babies in March, potentially increasing their numbers to 13. But here's the catch: these skinks are running out of places to call home.

The Guthega skink's habitat is shrinking. Dr. Zak Atkins, a skink specialist, explains that as the climate warms, their alpine zone is retracting, leaving them with limited options. With nowhere higher to go, they face a dire situation. And this is where the story takes a controversial turn. The warming climate and frequent bushfires, which have already destroyed multiple colonies, pose an existential threat to these lizards.

Zoos Victoria has stepped in with a captive breeding program, creating a sanctuary for the skinks. This enclosure, a semi-wild haven, is designed to mimic their natural habitat, complete with granite rocks and a feast of plants, including their favorite—the alpine mint bush and snow beard-heath.

The success of this program is evident. In December, seven skinks joined the initial four, and all have survived, with the upcoming birth of Omeo's babies being a significant achievement. Dr. Atkins describes the scene as a 'normal functioning wild colony,' a testament to the project's effectiveness.

Now, for the fascinating part: the skink babies will look nothing like their parents. While adults blend into the environment with their camouflaged brown color and ruler-length size, the young ones are a stark contrast—tiny, jet black, and adorned with vibrant yellow spots. They are a sight to behold!

These skinks, according to Dr. Joanna Sumner, live in tight-knit family units, often sharing rocky outcrops and even defecating spots. Victorian females typically have one or two babies a year, and these young ones stay close to their parents, often basking together in sunny spots.

The skinks' devotion to their burrows is noteworthy. They rarely venture far from home, and their burrows are intricate subterranean networks with multiple entrances, allowing them to navigate an underground labyrinth. These burrows are their lifelong homes, where they live with their families for up to 20 years.

The captive-bred skinks' eagerness to dig their own burrows upon release is a promising sign. Grace Rouget, a reptile expert, reveals that these skinks have mixed-origin parentage, a strategy to ensure genetic diversity and support the neighboring wild populations.

The ultimate goal is to safeguard the Victorian population from extinction as global heating looms over their alpine habitat. Associate Prof. Ailie Gallant emphasizes the urgency, stating that rapid and aggressive emission cuts are crucial to protecting these sensitive alpine environments from further climatic changes.

The question remains: can we act swiftly enough to secure a future for these fascinating creatures? The race is on to protect their habitat and ensure the Guthega skink's survival. What do you think? Is it possible to strike a balance between conservation and the changing climate?