Nursery Worker Abuser Deported: Father's Frustration & Justice Concerns (2026)

Imagine discovering that the person who brutally abused your child is about to walk free, despite being sentenced to years in prison. This is the devastating reality for the father of a toddler who suffered at the hands of a nursery worker in a chilling campaign of cruelty. Roksana Lecka, a Polish national, was convicted of 21 counts of child cruelty after a London court found her guilty of physically abusing children as young as 18 months old. The judge described her actions as “sadistic” and sentenced her to eight years in prison. But here’s where it gets controversial: less than five months into her sentence, Lecka is set to be deported to Poland under the government’s early removal scheme, meaning she’ll serve no further time behind bars.

The father, who spoke to The Guardian, expressed his deep frustration and heartbreak. “We thought it was over,” he said. “The trial was harrowing—sitting through the evidence, reliving the trauma—only to find out now that the sentence is essentially meaningless.” He highlighted the wasted effort, public funds, and emotional toll of the legal process, only to see justice seemingly undone. And this is the part most people miss: the scheme doesn’t require deported offenders to complete their sentences in their home country, leaving victims feeling betrayed and vulnerable.

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Adding to the distress, the father and other families fear Lecka could harm children in Poland. “She was deemed a flight risk and a danger to the public,” he noted. “Now, after everything we’ve been through, it feels like we’re back at square one. Justice hasn’t been served.”

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Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson echoed these concerns, stating, “She was convicted of cruelty against 21 babies. Families want justice, but they’re also terrified she’ll reoffend.” Wilson criticized the policy, arguing it prioritizes prison space over accountability. “It’s unfair to victims,” she added. “Serious offenders are slipping through the cracks.”

Recent changes to the early removal scheme have lowered the threshold for deportation eligibility, allowing foreign criminals to be removed sooner—sometimes immediately after sentencing. Critics like Sarah Singer, a professor of refugee law, argue this undermines the criminal justice system. “It’s a political move,” she said, “but for victims, it’s deeply distressing. The focus on removals overshadows the need for real accountability.”

But here’s the question that lingers: Is deporting offenders without ensuring they serve their sentences a fair solution, or does it simply export the problem? What do you think? Does this policy prioritize efficiency over justice? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation that demands your voice.

Nursery Worker Abuser Deported: Father's Frustration & Justice Concerns (2026)

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