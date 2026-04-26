NSW Mobile Phone and Seatbelt Camera Expansion: What You Need to Know (2026)

Mobile Phone and Seatbelt Cameras Expand Coverage in NSW

A new animation reveals how NSW's mobile phone and seatbelt cameras will enhance road safety enforcement. Image: TfNSW

NSW truck drivers are being alerted to the upcoming expansion of the state's mobile phone and seatbelt camera system, which will come into full effect on March 1st, 2023. The system, previously limited to checking up to two lanes of traffic in one direction, will now expand to bi-directional coverage on single-lane roads.

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) Secretary Josh Murray explained that this expansion aims to address the growing number of registered vehicles on NSW roads since the program's inception in 2019. However, it's important to note that no new cameras will be introduced to the road network.

Murray highlighted the program's success, stating that the initial goal of detecting each registered vehicle in NSW at least 20 times annually has been surpassed. The number of registered vehicles has increased by 12%, from 6.7 million to 7.5 million, while the mobile phone camera program has significantly contributed to road safety, with seatbelt offences being added in 2024.

The data reveals that in 2025, approximately one in every 1300 vehicles checked by these cameras had someone breaking seatbelt laws, and around one in every 1200 were caught using their mobile phone illegally. These figures compare favorably to the early days of camera enforcement, when one in every 400 cars was caught using their phone.

Murray emphasized the life-saving impact of the program, attributing it to increased awareness and education about seatbelt use and phone distractions. He stressed the importance of maintaining the program's effectiveness in checking vehicles and utilizing technology to its full potential.

The expansion of the transportable cameras' scope is expected to take six months to implement. Murray assured that fixed mobile phone and seatbelt cameras will remain unchanged, and all fines generated will continue to fund road safety initiatives.

Drivers caught using their mobile phones in NSW will face a $423 fine, or $562 in school zones, along with five demerit points. Similarly, those not wearing seatbelts can expect a $423 fine and three demerit points.