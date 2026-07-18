NRL Trade Rumors: Zac Lomax to Eels, Matt Burton to Bulldogs? (2026)

The NRL world is buzzing with a potential trade that could see rivals Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels make a surprising move, all for the benefit of their teams. But is this 'good swap' as straightforward as it seems?

The long-standing rivalry between these two clubs has reached a critical juncture, with the future of Zac Lomax at its center. In a recent episode of NRL 360, a bold suggestion emerged: Parramatta could trade the exiled winger Lomax to the Bulldogs in exchange for their prized five-eighth, Matt Burton.

This move would bring Lomax back to the NRL after his potential transfer to the Melbourne Storm fell through. Meanwhile, Burton, whose career path is currently shrouded in uncertainty, would head in the opposite direction. Co-host Braith Anasta shed light on Parramatta's perspective: 'They don't want money; they want a player in return.'

Here's where it gets intriguing: Melbourne couldn't offer a suitable replacement for Lomax, but other clubs might. And this is the part most people miss—Gorden Tallis suggested that Burton, rumored to be linked to the Perth Bears and potentially leaving the Belmore-based side, could be the perfect bargaining chip.

Brent Read agreed, calling it a 'really good swap.' This proposal followed discussions about Lomax's future, especially after he was spotted outside Rugby Australia's headquarters for preliminary talks. Brent Read noted, 'No rugby league clubs seem interested in Zac Lomax, not even the Perth Bears. He's a talented player but with baggage.'

So, is this trade a win-win situation? Will it benefit both teams equally? And what does the future hold for these players? Share your thoughts in the comments, especially if you think this swap might not be as beneficial as it appears on the surface.