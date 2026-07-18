NRL Team List: Round 13 (2026)

The NRL's Round 13 fixtures are set, and the Parramatta Eels are gearing up for a crucial match against the Newcastle Knights. The Eels have named their starting lineup, with a mix of experienced stars and rising talents. Among the backs, Isaiah Iongi will take on the role of fullback, a position he's been honing his skills in. On the wings, Brian Kelly and Josh Addo-Carr will be a formidable duo, with Kelly's speed and Addo-Carr's trickery expected to cause problems for the opposition. The centres will be a battle of the veterans, with Jordan Samrani and Sean Russell forming a solid partnership, while the Knights' Dane Gagai and Fletcher Sharpe will look to disrupt the Eels' rhythm.

In the halves, Joash Papalii and Ronald Volkman will be a dynamic force, with their ability to create opportunities and control the game's tempo. The forward pack is a mix of power and strategy, with Luca Moretti and Jack Williams providing a solid foundation, while the likes of Kelma Tuilagi and Kitione Kautoga will be crucial in the second row. The interchange bench is a deep and versatile group, with players like Dylan Walker and Charlie Guymer ready to make an impact at any moment.

However, the Eels' success will depend on several key factors. Firstly, the team's ability to maintain a high level of discipline and focus throughout the game will be crucial, especially against a physical and determined Knights side. Secondly, the Eels' backline will need to execute their plays with precision, utilizing the speed and skill of players like Addo-Carr and Kelly to create scoring opportunities. Lastly, the Eels' forwards will need to dominate the scrums and set pieces, providing a solid platform for the team to build from.

In my opinion, the Eels have the talent and depth to secure a victory, but they must execute their game plan flawlessly. The Knights, on the other hand, will be a formidable challenge, with their strong forward pack and the threat of Kalyn Ponga's kicking game. This match promises to be an exciting and hard-fought contest, with the outcome hanging in the balance until the final whistle.

The Eels' respect for the traditional custodians of the land is a positive sign, showing a commitment to acknowledging the history and culture of the area. It's a reminder that sports teams have a responsibility to engage with and honor the communities they play in, and it's a practice that should be encouraged across all sports.