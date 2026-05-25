The NRL's Round 10 promises an enthralling spectacle, with three pivotal matches that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. The Dragons' clash with the Knights at WIN Stadium sets the stage for an explosive encounter. The Knights, led by the prolific Greg Marzhew, are on a roll, while the Dragons, despite recent changes, are determined to break their duck. The question remains: can the Dragons' resilience overcome the Knights' firepower? Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs and Sharks' showdown at Accor Stadium adds another layer of intrigue. The Rabbitohs, led by the enigmatic Latrell Mitchell, are eager to bounce back from a narrow loss, while the Sharks, under Fitzy's guidance, are poised to rack up another big score. The battle for state pride in the opening State of Origin looms large, making this clash even more significant. Lastly, the Sea Eagles and Broncos' encounter at 4 Pines Park completes the trio of must-watch matches. The Sea Eagles, seeking to solidify their position in the top eight, host the Broncos, who are looking to climb the ladder. With late mail updates and injury concerns, this round promises to be a rollercoaster ride for fans, leaving them eagerly anticipating the outcomes of these three crucial matches.
NRL Round 10 Highlights: Knights Dominate Dragons, Sharks vs Rabbitohs & More! (2026)
References
- https://www.nrl.com/news/2026/05/09/saturday-session-dragons-v-knights-rabbitohs-v-sharks-sea-eagles-v-broncos/
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