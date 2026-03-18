NRL Pre-Season: Rising Stars Create Selection Headaches for Coaches (2026)

The 2026 NRL Pre-season Challenge has kicked off with a bang, leaving coaches scratching their heads and fans buzzing with excitement. But who will make the cut for Round 1? The rookie dilemma is real, and it's a thrilling one!

'Unknown' Star Shakes Things Up:
The Cowboys' Jake Clifford delivered a stellar performance at halfback, challenging Jaxon Purdue's presumed partnership with skipper Tom Dearden. But here's the twist: Purdue, despite being favored during pre-season, struggled against the Bulldogs' rookies. Is this a case of experience trumping youth?

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Dragons' Young Gun Shines:
Kade Reed, the 19-year-old halfback sensation, stole the show in the Dragons' trial win over the Knights. With 30 run meters, an offload, two linebreak assists, and a try, he's got the Dragons' coaching staff in a pleasant pickle. But will he crack the Round 1 lineup?

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Bulldogs' Bright Future:
Despite their loss to the Cowboys, the Canterbury Bulldogs showcased their promising future. Led by the skilled Joseph Teaupa, they pushed their opponents to the limit. Could this be the start of a new era for the Bulldogs?

Heilum Luki's Triumphant Return:
After 18 months away from the game, Heilum Luki made a powerful comeback. The back-rower, once on the brink of State of Origin selection, is back and ready to reclaim his spot. Can he lead the Cowboys to the finals?

Knights' Halves Conundrum:
The Newcastle Knights are facing a tough decision with Fletcher Sharpe and Sandon Smith both making strong cases to partner Dylan Brown in the halves. But who will get the nod?

As the pre-season heats up, these trials have left fans and experts alike with plenty to ponder. Will the young guns secure their spots, or will experience prevail? And what other surprises await in the lead-up to Round 1? Stay tuned, as the NRL's 2026 season promises to be a rollercoaster ride from the very start!

NRL Pre-Season: Rising Stars Create Selection Headaches for Coaches (2026)

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