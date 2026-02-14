NRL Power Couple: Tommy Talau Joins Jess Sergis at Roosters in 2026 (2026)

A dynamic shift is underway in the world of rugby league as a prominent couple takes an exciting step forward in their relationship. Tommy Talau has officially joined forces with NRLW star Jess Sergis at the Roosters, signing a one-year contract with the prestigious club for the 2026 season.

Interestingly, Talau found himself without a contract after two seasons with the Sea Eagles, where he reached a personal milestone by scoring a remarkable 18 tries in 2024. However, his performance dipped last year, limiting him to just 13 games. Now, he's set to trade the picturesque northern beaches for the vibrant east, and he was recently spotted at Moore Park on January 2, getting a head start on training alongside promising newcomer Hugo Savala.

This transition is part of a broader trend, as several players from Manly have made their way to the Roosters recently. Notably, Daly Cherry-Evans made headlines with his unexpected switch to the east, and Reuben Garrick is also slated to join the Roosters in 2027.

While Talau's talent is undeniable, he might face stiff competition for a starting position, given that the Roosters feature one of the most formidable backlines in the NRL. Still, he could prove invaluable during the State of Origin period when key players like Robert Toia and potentially Mark Nawaqanitawase are called away for representative duties.

Moreover, this move alleviates any potential tension at home, reminiscent of the 2024 finals when Jess had to grapple with the dilemma of supporting her team versus her partner’s Sea Eagles during a crucial match-up.

Sergis remains a powerhouse in the NRLW, under contract through to the end of 2027 and continuing to be one of the league’s top offensive threats.

"Tommy’s addition brings essential depth and experience to our backline," remarked Joel Carbone, the Roosters' head of recruitment. "He’s a fierce competitor who has consistently demonstrated his capabilities at the NRL level, and we believe he will enhance the existing talent within our squad."

