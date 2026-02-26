NRL Legal Drama: Canberra Raiders Deny Interest in Zac Lomax Amidst Contract Dispute (2026)

A fierce legal battle between the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm has taken an explosive turn, with the Canberra Raiders unexpectedly drawn into the mix. This high-profile dispute has sparked intense debate and controversy, leaving many fans eager for more details.

The saga began when former Eels winger Zac Lomax was granted a release from his four-year contract to pursue a deal with R360, only to have it fall through. Lomax now finds himself at the heart of a legal standoff between the Eels and the Storm, who had expressed interest in his services.

But here's where it gets controversial...

During a court hearing on Friday, Arthur Moses, the barrister representing the Eels, made a startling claim. He asserted that there had been contact between Lomax's lawyer and three clubs: the Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, and the upcoming Perth Bears. Moses further alleged that prior to this communication, there had been discussions between the Melbourne Storm and Lomax's agent about a potential deal.

In response, Don Furner, CEO of the Canberra Raiders, vehemently denied these claims, calling them "factually incorrect." He emphasized that the club had never expressed interest in Lomax and had no intention of doing so.

"That is absolute nonsense. We haven't got any space in our roster, and we're not looking for outside backs. It's a complete lie," Furner told The Sydney Morning Herald.

The case has sparked intense debate among fans and experts alike. Paul Crawley, from Fox League, argued that the Eels should not back down and allow Lomax to play for the Storm. He questioned Lomax's legal standing, given his previous agreement with Parramatta.

"It's outrageous for Lomax to expect a smooth return to the NRL. He had an agreement with Parramatta, and now that R360 has collapsed, he wants to join the Storm without any consequences. It's simply not fair," Crawley stated.

As the legal battle rages on, the Perth Bears and one of Lomax's lawyers, Ramy Qutami, have been contacted for comment by Foxsports.com.au.

This complex situation raises important questions about player contracts, legal obligations, and the future of rugby league. With so much at stake, it's no wonder fans are captivated by this high-profile dispute.

