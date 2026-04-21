NRL Las Vegas Teams: Knights' Bold Move & Dragons' Mystery Man (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling start to the 2026 NRL season! The first team announcements have dropped, and there's already a buzz around the Las Vegas teams.

A Shocker in the Making?

Knights coach Justin Holbrook has made a bold move, selecting Fletcher Sharpe as the five-eighth to partner Dylan Brown in the halves. This decision has left many fans and experts scratching their heads, as it was initially expected that Sandon Smith would get the nod. But here's where it gets controversial... Holbrook's choice means Brown will have to step up and take on more responsibility as the game manager. Will this dynamic duo surprise us all?

Mystery Man for the Dragons

The Dragons are keeping things interesting with their debutant, a 26-year-old named Setu Tu. Tu has impressed during the pre-season and has secured a starting spot on the wing. But here's the part most people miss: The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Valentine Holmes, an experienced center, has been training at right center throughout the week. So, will Holmes make the switch on game day? The Bulldogs will have to wait and see, adding an element of surprise to the Dragons' lineup.

Cowboys and Bulldogs: No Surprises?

The Cowboys have a straightforward lineup, with Tom Chester stepping up to play his first NRL game in over two years. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are going all out with a full-strength team, including the fit-to-play Jacob Kiraz and Matt Burton.

As we gear up for Round 1 in Las Vegas, these team selections are sure to spark some debate. Who do you think will shine in these opening matches? Don't forget to share your predictions and thoughts in the comments!

Round 1 Lineups:

Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys

Knights:

- Kalyn Ponga

- Dominic Young

- Dane Gagai

- Bradman Best

- Greg Marzhew

- Fletcher Sharpe

- Dylan Brown

- Jacob Saifiti

- Phoenix Crossland

- Trey Mooney

- Dylan Lucas

- Jermaine McEwen

- Tyson Frizell

- Sandon Smith

- Mathew Croker

- Thomas Cant

- Pasami Saulo

- Fletcher Hunt

- Francis Manuleleua

- Tyson Gamble

- Cody Hopwood

- James Schiller

Cowboys:

- Scott Drinkwater

- Braidon Burns

- Jaxon Purdue

- Tomas Chester

- Murray Taulagi

- Jake Clifford

- Tom Dearden

- Coen Hess

- Reed Mahoney

- Jason Taumalolo

- Heilum Luki

- Sam McIntyre

- Reuben Cotter

- Soni Luke

- Thomas Mikaele

- Harrison Edwards

- Kai O'Donnell

- Griffin Neame

- John Bateman

- Liam Sutton

- Matthew Lodge

- Robert Derby

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Bulldogs:

- Connor Tracey

- Jacob Kiraz

- Bronson Xerri

- Stephen Crichton

- Marcelo Montoya

- Matt Burton

- Lachlan Galvin

- Max King

- Bailey Hayward

- Samuel Hughes

- Viliame Kikau

- Jacob Preston

- Jaeman Salmon

- Kurt Mann

- Sitili Tupouniua

- Harry Hayes

- Josh Curran

- Sean O'Sullivan

- Jake Turpin

- Enari Tuala

- Jonathan Sua

- Alekolasimi Jones

Dragons:

- Clinton Gutherson

- Christian Tuipulotu

- Moses Suli

- Valentine Holmes

- Setu Tu

- Kyle Flanagan

- Daniel Atkinson

- Emre Guler

- Damien Cook

- Toby Couchman

- Luciano Leilua

- Jaydn Su'A

- Hamish Stewart

- Hame Sele

- Josh Kerr

- Blake Lawrie

- Ryan Couchman

- Lyhkan King-Togia

- David Fale

- Jacob Halangahu

- Mathew Feagai

- Tyrell Sloan

Get your predictions ready, and let's discuss! Who will be the breakout stars of Round 1?