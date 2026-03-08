NRL Fantasy Las Vegas Preview 2026: First Round Team Lists & Value Picks (2026)

The NRL Fantasy season is kicking off with a bang, and the Las Vegas matches are set to be a thrilling start! But as we eagerly await the first whistle, Lone Scout's team list analysis reveals some surprising picks and potential controversies.

Knights vs Cowboys: A Midfield Revolution?

The Knights' lineup has fantasy coaches buzzing with relief and excitement. Despite initial concerns, Trey Mooney ($450k) retains his starting prop position, a welcome sight for his many owners. Jermaine McEwen ($412k) also secures the No.12 jersey, outshining Thomas Cant ($440k). But here's where it gets controversial: Dylan Brown ($486k) is poised to start at halfback, partnering with the explosive Fletcher Sharpe ($717k). This dynamic duo could be a game-changer, but will it live up to the hype?

Meanwhile, the Cowboys bring their own surprises. Tom Chester ($250k) snags the centre role, offering incredible value for his price and dual-position flexibility. However, coaches must consider the returning Zac Laybutt ($373k) in Round 3, who will challenge Chester for the spot. Reed Mahoney ($489k), already a popular choice in 24.4% of teams, aims to replicate his stellar Round 1 performance from 2023. And for those seeking value, Heilum Luki ($300k) is a strong EDG option for coaches facing selection dilemmas next week.

Bulldogs vs Dragons: A Tale of Two Couchmans

The Bulldogs' lineup presents a conundrum for fantasy coaches. Bailey Hayward ($375k) steps into the hooker role vacated by Mahoney, but his pre-season scores may give coaches pause. With 17.1% of teams already including him, his dual-position flexibility makes him a tempting utility option, especially with the Bulldogs' Round 2 bye. Jacob Kiraz ($664k), already a favorite in 16.8% of squads, starts on the wing, but remember to plan for Round 2 coverage if you pick him. Keep an eye on Lachlan Galvin ($535K) and Matt Burton ($549K) as potential breakout stars if one of them dominates the playmaking duties at Belmore.

The Dragons bring a mix of high-end and budget-friendly options. Toby Couchman ($691k), the 2025 fantasy darling, returns with dual-position flexibility, making him a tempting keeper/gun choice. His brother, Ryan Couchman ($250k), starts on the bench but could be an emergency loophole option. Hamish Stewart ($442k) clinches the starting lock role, a smart MID pick given his impressive 2025 debut. Setu Tu ($230k), a cheapie on the wing, is a must-own cash cow for now. However, fan favorite David Fale ($250k) is a notable omission, listed only as a substitute, leaving coaches to ponder their next move.

As the NRL Fantasy season unfolds, these early team lists spark excitement and debate. Will the controversial midfield pairings pay off? Can the budget-friendly picks deliver? Share your thoughts in the comments, and stay tuned for more insights from Lone Scout!