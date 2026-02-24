NRL Charity Shield 2026 Preview: Late Mail, Squad News & Key Players (2026)

NRL Late Mail: Charity Shield vs. Rabbitohs
Get ready for an intense clash as Head Coach Shane Flanagan unveils his strategy for the upcoming Charity Shield match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. With a few last-minute adjustments, the squad is set to deliver a powerful performance.
Starting Lineup Changes:
- David Fale steps in for Valentine Holmes, bringing a fresh dynamic to the team.
- Joseph O'Neill and Ryan Hutchinson join the interchange, while Ha'ele Finau takes a seat on the bench.
Key Players in Action:
- Daniel Atkinson, donning the Red V for the first time, partners Kyle Flanagan in the halves, showcasing their talent.
- Setu Tu and Christian Tuipulotu form a powerful wing combination, ready to strike.
- Kade Reed, Hayden Buchanan, and Jacob Halangahu earn their spots on the interchange, adding depth and versatility.
Injury Updates:
- Josh Kerr, Jacob Liddle, and Nathan Lawson are unfortunately unavailable due to injuries.
Pre-Season Challenge:
The team is geared up for the pre-season challenge, with a focus on strategy and teamwork. The squad is ready to showcase their skills and determination.
Team List:
1. Clint Gutherson (c)
2. Christian Tuipulotu
3. Moses Suli
4. David Fale
5. Setu Tu
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Daniel Atkinson
8. Emre Guler
9. Damien Cook (c)
10. Toby Couchman
11. Luciano Leilua
12. Jaydn Su'a
13. Hame Sele
14. Hamish Stewart
15. Blake Lawrie
16. Ryan Couchman
17. Loko Pasifiki Tonga
18. Tyrell Sloan
19. Mathew Feagai
20. Lyhkan King-Togia
21. Kade Reed
22. Jacob Halangahu
23. Hayden Buchanan
24. Nick Tsougranis
25. Joseph O'Neill
26. Ryan Hutchinson