NRL Charity Shield 2026 Preview: Late Mail, Squad News & Key Players (2026)

NRL Late Mail: Charity Shield vs. Rabbitohs

Get ready for an intense clash as Head Coach Shane Flanagan unveils his strategy for the upcoming Charity Shield match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. With a few last-minute adjustments, the squad is set to deliver a powerful performance.

Starting Lineup Changes:

- David Fale steps in for Valentine Holmes, bringing a fresh dynamic to the team.

- Joseph O'Neill and Ryan Hutchinson join the interchange, while Ha'ele Finau takes a seat on the bench.

Key Players in Action:

- Daniel Atkinson, donning the Red V for the first time, partners Kyle Flanagan in the halves, showcasing their talent.

- Setu Tu and Christian Tuipulotu form a powerful wing combination, ready to strike.

- Kade Reed, Hayden Buchanan, and Jacob Halangahu earn their spots on the interchange, adding depth and versatility.

Injury Updates:

- Josh Kerr, Jacob Liddle, and Nathan Lawson are unfortunately unavailable due to injuries.

Pre-Season Challenge:

The team is geared up for the pre-season challenge, with a focus on strategy and teamwork. The squad is ready to showcase their skills and determination.

Team List:

1. Clint Gutherson (c)

2. Christian Tuipulotu

3. Moses Suli

4. David Fale

5. Setu Tu

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Daniel Atkinson

8. Emre Guler

9. Damien Cook (c)

10. Toby Couchman

11. Luciano Leilua

12. Jaydn Su'a

13. Hame Sele

14. Hamish Stewart

15. Blake Lawrie

16. Ryan Couchman

17. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

18. Tyrell Sloan

19. Mathew Feagai

20. Lyhkan King-Togia

21. Kade Reed

22. Jacob Halangahu

23. Hayden Buchanan

24. Nick Tsougranis

25. Joseph O'Neill

26. Ryan Hutchinson