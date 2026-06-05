NRL 2027 Las Vegas: Storm, Tigers, Eels & Titans CONFIRMED for HUGE Season Opener! (2026)

The NRL's 2027 Las Vegas season opener is set to be a thrilling spectacle, with the Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels, and Gold Coast Titans confirmed as the participating teams. This annual event has rapidly evolved into one of the biggest spectacles on the NRL calendar, attracting global reach and huge travelling crowds. The match-up between the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers is particularly intriguing, as it pits two clubs with contrasting recent histories against each other. Melbourne's sustained success has seen them become a regular feature in finals football, playing in the last two grand finals. In contrast, the Tigers have endured a challenging period, spending several years rebuilding their squad. However, under head coach Benji Marshall, the club has rapidly become one of the NRL's most-talked-about sides, thanks to its young core and exciting playing style. The other match taking place will be between the Parramatta Eels and the Gold Coast Titans. For the Titans, the selection comes as they prepare to celebrate their 20th anniversary celebrations in 2027, commemorating the full 20 years since the club first entered the competition. Meanwhile, the Eels will head to the United States as one of the NRL’s most recognisable and widely supported clubs and it will be the first time they won’t be playing against the Storm in Round 1 since 2024. The decision to select the four clubs leaves the Dolphins as the only remaining team yet to travel to Las Vegas. However, that is expected to change in the coming years alongside the Perth Bears who will officially enter the NRL competition in 2027. Tigers CEO Shaun Mielekamp couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at the NRL over the Tigers’ involvement, stating that it's much better than having a bye in the first round. He also credited the board and the Holman Barnes Group for their financial support, as it costs money to go to Vegas. However, the Tigers face a huge task to end the Storm’s Round 1 unbeaten run under Craig Bellamy. Mielekamp humorously stated that someone has to break the Melbourne Storm round one hoodoo, and why not the Tigers? This announcement marks a significant step forward for the Tigers, showcasing their aspiration and progress as a club. The event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the participating teams and their fans eagerly anticipating the challenge of traveling to Las Vegas.