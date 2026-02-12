NRL 2026: Cowboys' Middle Concerns & Squad Analysis | The Mole (2026)

Get ready for some exclusive NRL insights! We're diving into the North Queensland Cowboys' squad for the 2026 season, and there's a lot to unpack.

The Cowboys' Middle: A Cause for Concern? Before the season even begins, there are some serious questions surrounding the team's middle. The tough prop, Griffin Neame, is out due to injury, and the experienced Jordan McLean has retired, leaving a gap in the team's core.

But here's where it gets controversial... Jason Taumalolo, the veteran player, is approaching his 33rd birthday and has undoubtedly seen better days on the field. His impact may not be as significant as it once was, and that's a concern for the Cowboys' future.

To address these issues, the Cowboys signed Matt Lodge, a journeyman player. However, he's unlikely to make the top 17 until later in the season. With the disappointments of 2025 still fresh, a strong start is crucial, and these makeshift middles could make things even tougher for coach Todd Payten.

And this is the part most people miss... The Cowboys have also lost a key player in their spine, Reece Robson, who has joined the Roosters. His replacement, Reed Mahoney, is a talented player with something to prove after being shown the door by Canterbury. Mahoney was essentially unwanted by the Bulldogs, and he'll be eager to showcase his skills and prove his worth, especially around the dummy-half area, where he excels in tackling and work rate.

The combination of Tom Dearden and Jake Clifford will be a make-or-break situation for the Cowboys. Dearden is an elite playmaker and a game-winner, but Clifford needs to work on his inconsistencies.

Scott Drinkwater, one of the top fullbacks in the league, is also crucial to the Cowboys' success. He needs to have a standout season if the team wants to return to the finals.

