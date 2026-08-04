Novo Nordisk Slashes Ozempic and Wegovy Prices: What it Means for Patients (2026)

Get ready for a shakeup in the weight-loss drug market! Novo Nordisk is about to make a bold move, and it's all about affordability and competition.

In a surprising turn of events, Novo Nordisk has announced that they're slashing the prices of their popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy. Starting January 1, 2027, these medications will be available at a significantly reduced cost, with a one-month supply priced at $675. That's a huge drop from the current list price of over $1,000, with Wegovy injections and pills being the most expensive at $1,349.

But here's the catch: this price reduction won't benefit everyone. It's specifically aimed at consumers with insurance plans that link coverage to the medications' list price. So, if you're paying out of pocket, you won't see these savings. Novo Nordisk officials clarified that the price cut is an attempt to make these drugs more accessible to those with insurance, especially for plans that require coinsurance or a percentage of the overall cost.

And this is the part most people miss: the intense competition Novo Nordisk faces from Eli Lilly, whose obesity drug, Zepbound, is gaining traction in the market. Novo's recent late-stage study results showed that their next-generation obesity drug, CagriSema, didn't quite measure up to Zepbound in terms of weight loss. This led to a 16% drop in Novo's shares on Monday.

So, who will actually save money with these price cuts? Well, Novo previously reduced the price for injectable Wegovy and most Ozempic dosages to $349 a month for cash-paying customers. This was a significant drop from the previous price of $499. Lilly, too, has announced price cuts for direct purchasers of Zepbound.

Novo's President, Jamey Millar, believes these price cuts address the calls for lower list prices from both Capitol Hill and patients seeking access to innovative medicines. According to a survey released on February 24, about 7 in 10 people who've taken GLP-1 medications cited cost as a significant factor in their decision to start or continue treatment. The survey, commissioned by Navitus Health Solutions, revealed that 1 in 4 people paid more than $250 for each prescription fill.

While employers often cover diabetes medications like Ozempic and Lilly's Mounjaro, they're less likely to cover weight-loss drugs. A survey by benefits consultant Mercer found that only 49% of large employers covered GLP-1 medications in 2025, up from 41% in 2023. Another survey by KFF, a health policy nonprofit, revealed that only 43% of larger employers paid for anti-obesity drugs in 2025.

Novo's Millar explained that announcing the price cuts over 10 months in advance gives employers, health insurers, and other businesses time to plan benefits around these lower prices. The goal, Millar said, is to "improve the insurance-based traditional side of the market in terms of quality, access, and affordability."

But here's where it gets controversial: Novo's next-generation drug, CagriSema, fell short in a recent study when compared to Lilly's tirzepatide (sold as Zepbound for weight loss and Mounjaro for diabetes). The study showed that CagriSema achieved a 23% reduction in body weight over 84 weeks, while Lilly's tirzepatide achieved a slightly higher reduction of 25.5%.

Novo executives remain optimistic, believing that CagriSema still has the potential to deliver the highest weight loss of any drug on the market after its expected FDA approval and launch in 2027. However, both Novo and Lilly face competition from telehealth companies that sell compounded versions of these anti-obesity drugs at lower prices. Novo has even sued Hims & Hers, sending a warning shot to other telehealth companies.

"We expect all of them to take note of what could be the potential consequences of their continued behavior," said John Kuckelman, Novo Nordisk's group general counsel.

So, what do you think? Is Novo's price cut a step in the right direction for accessibility and affordability? Or is it too little, too late, especially with the competition heating up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!