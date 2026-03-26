Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Doha! Alcaraz, Sinner Lead ATP 500 Field | Tennis News (2026)

Novak Djokovic, the tennis legend, has made a surprising decision to withdraw from the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, a hard-court ATP 500 event. This announcement comes as a shock to fans, especially considering his recent impressive performance at the Australian Open, where he reached his 11th final. But here's where it gets intriguing: Djokovic's withdrawal opens up a spot for the top seeds, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who are both eager to make their mark in Doha. Alcaraz, the World No. 1, and Sinner, a rising star, will now have the opportunity to showcase their skills on the hard courts. The tournament, set to begin on Monday, February 11, 2026, promises intense competition with other Top 20 players like Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Bublik, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev in the mix. Djokovic's absence, despite his impressive 15-3 tournament record, raises questions about his decision to prioritize rest and recovery. The tennis world eagerly awaits his next move, as he aims to maintain his dominance in the sport. Will Djokovic's withdrawal impact his chances of tying Roger Federer's record for the most titles at the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells? The debate is on, and fans are curious to see how this unfolds. The comments section is buzzing with discussions, so join the conversation and share your thoughts on this controversial move!