Novak Djokovic's Lucky Escape: Lorenzo Musetti's Retirement Shocks Australian Open (2026)

A dramatic twist of fate at the Australian Open has left tennis fans in a state of disbelief. Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, narrowly escaped an early exit as his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, was forced to retire due to injury while leading two sets to none.

The Italian sensation, Musetti, was on fire, dominating Djokovic from the very start. With an authoritative lead and a brilliant display of skill, he was well on his way to one of the biggest upsets in recent memory. But here's where it gets controversial: Djokovic, despite being outplayed, found himself with a second chance as Musetti's body gave out.

"I feel terrible for him," Djokovic expressed. "He was the better player tonight, and I was preparing to head home. These things happen in sports, but it's so unfortunate, especially in a grand slam quarter-final. He should have been the winner today."

Djokovic and Musetti have a history of intense battles, including their epic 3am clash at Roland Garros in 2024, where Djokovic emerged victorious after a grueling five-set battle. Perhaps Djokovic's awareness of Musetti's defensive prowess led to his aggressive approach, trying to end points quickly. He charged the net 19 times in the first set alone, but Musetti's speed and versatility kept him at bay.

Musetti's all-around game was on full display. His serve was impeccable, his forehand powerful, and his passing shots spectacular. He had Djokovic on the back foot, but the match took a tragic turn when Musetti's movement became restricted.

As the physio tended to Musetti's right thigh, it became evident that he couldn't continue. Trailing 1-3 in the third set, Musetti made the difficult decision to retire. What could have been a career-defining win for Musetti turned into a painful setback.

"This was a chance for me to make history, to reach my first hard court grand slam semi-final and potentially achieve a new career high ranking," Musetti reflected. "But it wasn't meant to be today."

For Djokovic, this tournament has been a mix of fortune and resilience. He received a walkover in the fourth round, and now, with Musetti's retirement, he finds himself still in the hunt for another Australian Open title. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and will double my prayers tonight," he said.

And this is the part most people miss: in tennis, as in life, sometimes it's not just about skill or strategy, but also about resilience and a bit of luck. What are your thoughts on this controversial turn of events? Do you think Djokovic will go on to win it all, or will another player seize the opportunity presented by Musetti's unfortunate retirement? Let us know in the comments!