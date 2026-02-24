Novak Djokovic Reaches 400 Grand Slam Wins Milestone | Australian Open 2026 (2026)

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has just etched his name deeper into the history books, achieving a staggering 400 Grand Slam wins—a feat no other player, male or female, has ever accomplished in the Open Era. But here's where it gets controversial... While celebrating this monumental victory at the Australian Open, Djokovic faced a moment that could have ended in disqualification. Let’s dive into the details and explore why this match was anything but ordinary.

In a tense third-round clash against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, Djokovic secured a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory, propelling him into the fourth round as he chases an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title. This win also marked his 102nd match victory in Melbourne, tying him with Roger Federer’s record at the year’s first major. Yet, the evening was far from smooth sailing.

And this is the part most people miss... In the second set, a frustrated Djokovic struck a ball that narrowly missed a ball girl near the net, triggering flashbacks to his 2020 US Open disqualification for a similar incident. Though he escaped penalty this time, the moment sparked debate: Should players face stricter consequences for such actions? Djokovic later apologized, acknowledging his luck and expressing regret for any distress caused.

Despite this hiccup, Djokovic’s dominance was undeniable. He rallied from a break down in the third set, saving two set points at 5-6 before clinching the tie-break. However, his interaction with the Melbourne crowd added another layer of drama. Shushing spectators and cupping his ear after securing the win, Djokovic’s relationship with the audience remains as complex as ever. Is this a sign of resilience or a growing rift? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

This milestone win cements Djokovic’s legacy, surpassing icons like Federer (369 wins), Rafael Nadal (314), and Jimmy Connors (233). But as he advances, questions linger: Can he maintain his focus amid mounting pressure? And how will younger stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner challenge his reign?

Meanwhile, the tournament bid farewell to another legend. Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 champion and oldest man to reach the third round since 1978, lost to Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller. Retiring at season’s end, Wawrinka celebrated his journey by sharing beers with tournament director Craig Tiley—a fitting send-off for a player who’s left an indelible mark on the sport.

As the Australian Open unfolds, Djokovic’s pursuit of history continues. But with controversies and challenges lurking, one thing is certain: this tournament is far from predictable. What’s your take? Is Djokovic’s legacy untouchable, or are his rivals closing in? Share your opinions below and stay tuned for more thrilling updates from Melbourne!