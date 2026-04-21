Nova Scotia's Public Health Mobile Unit: Your Guide to Immunization and Testing Clinics (2026)

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is taking action to improve public health accessibility! But are they doing enough?

The Public Health Mobile Unit (PHMU) is on a mission to bring essential immunization and testing services to communities across Nova Scotia. Over the next week, they'll be setting up clinics in various locations, ensuring that residents can access these vital services close to home. This initiative is a game-changer for many, especially those who may struggle to reach centralized healthcare facilities.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming clinics:

Services Offered:

- COVID-19 Vaccines for all ages 6 months and above.

- Influenza Vaccines, including standard, senior, and shingles options for eligible individuals.

- Pneumococcal, Varicella (Chickenpox), Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR), and Tetanus, Diphtheria vaccines are available.

- COVID-19 and Influenza testing.

- RSV Vaccines for adults aged 75+.

Booking Options:

Appointments can be booked over the phone or online for COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV vaccines, as well as COVID-19 and Influenza tests. Drop-ins are also welcome for these services, but appointments are recommended. All other vaccines are drop-in only.

Eligibility and More Information:

To learn more about eligibility criteria and the services offered, visit the official websites provided. It's important to note that infant RSV vaccines are not available at these mobile units.

Upcoming Clinic Locations and Dates:

- Central Zone: Mount Uniacke Fire Hall, Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

- Eastern Zone: Mabou Parish Hall, Feb. 16, 1 - 4 p.m.

- Northern Zone: Pugwash Legion Branch 60, Feb. 16, 12:30 - 4 p.m.

- Western Zone: North Queens Volunteer Fire Department, Feb. 16, 12:30 - 4 p.m.

Important Notes:

- Vaccines are available for those aged 6 months and older, subject to eligibility.

- Services are free for all eligible individuals.

- Remember to bring your health card and dress appropriately for potential outdoor waiting.

- Clinics may be canceled due to bad weather.

- Masks are available at the mobile units, and those with symptoms must wear them.

- These clinics do not provide primary healthcare services, so there won't be doctors or nurses present.

And here's the part that might spark some debate: Should mobile health units provide a broader range of services? Are they an effective way to bridge the healthcare gap in rural areas? Share your thoughts below!

Nova Scotia Health Authority is committed to keeping the community informed and healthy. Stay tuned for more updates and remember to stay safe!