Nova Scotia Health: Mobile Primary Care Clinics in Digby and Yarmouth (2026)

Attention, residents of Digby and Yarmouth! We have some exciting news about Nova Scotia Health's mobile primary care clinics, which are bringing convenient healthcare services right to your doorstep. But here's where it gets controversial... these clinics are not a replacement for your regular healthcare provider, but they can certainly help when you need it most!

Digby:

The Digby and Area Health Services Centre, located at 71 West St., will be hosting a drop-in clinic on Thursday, January 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This clinic is a great option for those who need quick and accessible healthcare services.

Yarmouth:

Harbour South Medical Clinic, situated at 235 Main Street, will be open for drop-in visits on Wednesdays, January 14th, 21st, and 28th from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This clinic provides a convenient and flexible option for those in the Yarmouth area.

These mobile clinics are designed to address non-urgent, low-acuity health issues. When you arrive, you'll be asked about your concerns, and if the team can help, you'll be screened for acute viral respiratory infections and given an approximate appointment time. It's important to have your health card and a list of your medications ready to ensure a smooth process.

The care provided at these clinics is delivered by a dedicated team, including nurse practitioners and family physicians. While these clinics are not a substitute for your primary care provider, they can certainly bridge the gap when you need immediate attention and your regular provider is not available.

Now, here's the part most people miss: these clinics are not just for those without a primary care provider. Even if you have a regular doctor or nurse practitioner, these mobile clinics can be a great backup option when you need quick attention and your usual provider is booked up. Your patience is appreciated as we aim to provide the best care possible, even in these unique circumstances.

So, what types of concerns can these mobile primary care clinics address? Here's a list:

- Prescription refills or renewals (except for controlled substances)

- Minor respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or cold

- Sore throat

- Earaches

- Fever

- Headaches

- Rashes

- Minor gastrointestinal issues like vomiting and diarrhea

- Urinary tract infections

- Muscle pain

It's important to note that these clinics do not provide lab or diagnostic imaging requisitions. However, they can still offer valuable support for a range of common health concerns.

For those who need additional care options, Nova Scotia has you covered. VirtualCareNS provides free, temporary access to primary healthcare. You can register or request a virtual visit at www.virtualcarens.ca. This service is not an emergency option, but it can be a great resource for those who need remote healthcare support.

For general health advice and information, you can always call 811, which is staffed by experienced registered nurses 24/7. Additionally, the provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167. For more local resources and information, check out www.YourHealthNS.ca.

And this is where it gets even more interesting... we understand that transportation can be a barrier for some. So, we've compiled a list of transportation options and resources for both the Digby and Yarmouth areas. From transit services to rural transportation associations, these links can help you navigate your travel needs.

We want to keep our communities informed, so stay tuned for updates on future dates and additional community locations. For more information, visit https://www.nshealth.ca/mobileprimarycareclinics.

Remember, if you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it's crucial to get tested right away. Early detection is key, especially when it comes to accessing COVID-19 medication. Please complete the Report and Support form when booking a PCR test or if you have a positive rapid test result.

So, what do you think? Are these mobile primary care clinics a valuable resource for our communities? We'd love to hear your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!