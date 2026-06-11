Nottingham Forest: Vitor Pereira Signs Deal to Become New City Ground Head Coach (2026)

Nottingham Forest is in crisis mode, and their latest move is a bold gamble to avoid the dreaded drop from the Premier League. But here's where it gets controversial... The club has appointed Vitor Pereira as their fourth manager this season, a decision that has already sparked debate among fans and pundits alike. With just a few months left to save their top-flight status, Forest is pinning their hopes on the 57-year-old Portuguese coach, who takes the reins at the City Ground following Sean Dyche's abrupt sacking on Thursday morning.

Pereira's appointment is yet to be officially confirmed by the club, but sources indicate he's signed a deal until the end of next season. And this is the part most people miss... This marks Pereira's return to English football after a short-lived stint at Wolves, where he was dismissed in November after just 11 months in charge. Despite his mixed record, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is betting on Pereira's experience, having previously worked with him at Greek giants Olympiacos.

The Tricky Trees currently sit 17th in the Premier League, precariously perched just three points above the relegation zone after a dismal run of only two wins in their last 10 games. Pereira's task is clear: steer the club to safety. But can he deliver? His managerial journey, which began in 2004 with Portuguese side Sanjoanense, has taken him across the globe—from Germany to China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia—culminating in this, his 15th role.

Here's the kicker: Pereira's track record is a mixed bag. At Wolves, he won just 14 of his 38 games, though he did help them avoid relegation last season. His most notable success came at Olympiacos, where he clinched the Greek league title and Cup in 2014-15 during a six-month spell. However, his time at Fenerbahce and Wolves ended prematurely, raising questions about his ability to stabilize a struggling team.

Pereira's appointment follows a turbulent season for Forest, who have already cycled through Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, and Dyche since September. Dyche's dismissal came after a disappointing goalless draw against bottom-placed Wolves, a result that sealed his fate. But is Pereira the right man for the job? His familiarity with Marinakis and the Premier League could be advantageous, but his recent struggles at Wolves leave room for skepticism.

As Forest fans hold their breath, the question remains: Can Pereira work his magic and keep the club afloat, or will this be another chapter in their season of turmoil? What do you think? Is Pereira the savior Forest needs, or is this appointment a risky gamble? Share your thoughts in the comments below!