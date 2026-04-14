Nothing's Bold Move: Graffiti, Fly Posters, and a Pink Revolution (2026)

Nothing's Bold Move: Painting the Town Pink for Phone (4a) Launch

In a bold and playful move, Nothing has unveiled a unique OOH campaign to celebrate the launch of their new Phone (4a) in pink. The campaign, titled 'It's Pink Now', is a creative departure from the brand's signature black and white aesthetic, bringing a burst of color and personality to the streets of London. With a cheeky nod to Apple's recent brand launch, Nothing is making a statement that's hard to ignore.

The campaign features a series of eye-catching graffiti murals across the Nothing Store in Soho and fly posters in central London, showcasing the phone's new pink colorway. But it's not just about the visuals; the campaign also taps into a sense of nostalgia, featuring lookalikes of iconic figures like Elton John, adding a touch of fun and personality to the launch.

Charlie Smith, the chief brand officer at Nothing, explains the brand's intention behind this bold move, "In a world of boring, grey tech, we want to disrupt the status quo. The Phone (4a) in pink is more than just a color; it's a reminder of the fun, expressive, and optimistic side of technology. We're designed for the next generation of creatives, and that means thinking differently."

Smith continues, "We're always pushing the boundaries and asking ourselves, 'What's the most rebellious thing we can do?' While others play it safe, we're embracing our creativity and having some fun."

This campaign is a testament to Nothing's commitment to innovation and self-expression, challenging the industry to embrace a more vibrant and playful approach to tech launches.