Nothing Phone 4a: Unboxing and First Look at MWC 2023 (2026)

Imagine holding a smartphone that turns heads not just for its sleek design, but because it dares to expose its inner workings—literally. That’s the Nothing Phone 4a, and I got an exclusive sneak peek at all four stunning colors during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Nothing has been teasing this mid-range marvel, the company’s U.S. sales strategy remains a head-scratcher—you can only get their devices through a developer beta program. Why the roundabout approach? It’s a question that lingers as we dive into what makes this phone stand out.

Nothing isn’t just another smartphone brand; it’s a statement. The Phone 4a, the fourth iteration of their mid-range lineup, continues the company’s bold design philosophy: an exposed industrial aesthetic that lets you see the components through the rear panel. It’s a love-it-or-hate-it look, but one thing’s for sure—it’s unforgettable. Available in black, white, pink, and blue, the 4a is designed to cater to a variety of tastes. And while the Phone 3a and 3a Pro have been on the market for about a year, the 4a promises to push the boundaries even further.

And this is the part most people miss: the specs. While details are still under wraps, rumors suggest the 4a will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s processor, paired with a hefty 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But the real mystery? Whether the iconic Glyph UI—those mesmerizing light patterns on the rear panel that display notifications—will make a return. The units I saw in Barcelona didn’t seem to have the lights, but Nothing is known for its surprises. Could they be hiding in plain sight?

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Mark your calendars for March 5, when Nothing will fully unveil the Phone 4a (and hopefully the 4a Pro) in London. Will it live up to the hype? Will the U.S. finally get a straightforward way to buy it? Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is Nothing’s unique design and limited availability a genius marketing strategy, or a missed opportunity to reach a broader audience? Let’s discuss in the comments. Stay tuned—PCMag will be on the ground to bring you all the details as they unfold.