Not Steroids: Tennis Stars Rage Over Whoop Watch Ban (2026)

The tennis world is abuzz with controversy as the top-ranked player, Carlos Alcaraz, faced off against the chair umpire and the governing body over a fitness-tracking device. During the warm-up at the Rod Laver Arena, the chair umpire, Marija Cicak, noticed a Whoop watch on Alcaraz's wrist, which is banned from the tournament. The exchange was captured on television, and Alcaraz promptly removed the device. However, not everyone is happy with the decision. Whoop's founder, Will Ahmed, took to social media to hit back at the blacklisting of the technology, stating that 'Data is not steroids.' Australian tennis legends, Todd Woodbridge and Lleyton Hewitt, also expressed their anger, calling for greater consistency in the rules and questioning the authority of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The controversy raises important questions about player wellness and the role of governing bodies in regulating technology in sports. What do you think? Do you agree with the decision to ban the Whoop watch, or do you think it's a matter of player autonomy and data-driven decision-making? Share your thoughts in the comments below!