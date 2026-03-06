Not ready for robots in homes? The maker of a new humanoid thinks it might change your mind (2026)

Robots in homes: a controversial concept, but one company is ready to change minds.

In the heart of Manhattan, a revolutionary robot named Sprout is turning heads. With its rectangular head nodding and wiper-like eyebrows, it's a far cry from the sleek and menacing humanoids of Tesla. Sprout, standing at 3.5 feet, is designed to be approachable, with a soft, sage-green foam exterior that invites interaction.

Fauna Robotics, a stealth startup, has been quietly working on Sprout for two years, and its public debut is set to disrupt the robotics industry. The goal? To create robots that are not only functional but also emotionally engaging, targeting homes, schools, and social spaces.

Sprout's design draws inspiration from beloved sci-fi characters like WALL-E, Baymax, and Rosie Jetson, aiming to capture the charm of these fictional robots. Unlike the typical industrial aesthetic, Sprout is meant to be approachable and non-threatening.

But here's where it gets controversial: Fauna is targeting a different market. Instead of warehouses and factories, they aim to sell Sprout as a developer platform for $50,000, attracting robot enthusiasts and developers. This strategy skips the usual path of humanoid robots, which often start in industrial settings before moving into homes.

The robot's capabilities are impressive yet limited. It can dance, grab objects, and navigate uneven terrain, but it's not built for heavy lifting. Sprout's creators, Rob Cochran and Josh Merel, believe its charm and approachability will win over skeptics, especially those who find current robots too intimidating or creepy.

The company's founders have a strong background in robotics and AI, with Cochran's experience at CTRL-labs and Merel's expertise in robot locomotion at Google's DeepMind. They argue that the time is right for humanoids, with advancements in AI, motors, and batteries, and a shift towards more human-centric designs.

And this is the part most people miss: Sprout is not just a robot; it's a cultural statement. Its design philosophy challenges the traditional, dystopian robot aesthetic, inviting people to imagine a future where robots are not only functional but also friendly and emotionally engaging.

As Sprout takes its first steps into the world, it raises questions about the role of robots in our lives. Will Sprout and its successors find a place in our homes, or will they remain a novelty? The debate is open, and the future of humanoid robots is up for discussion.

