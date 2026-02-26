Norwich City vs. Watford: Clement's Reaction & Championship Fallout (2026)

Norwich City's Manager Philippe Clement Reflects on the Championship Match Against Watford

Norwich City manager Philippe Clement acknowledges that his team's rebuilding process is an ongoing journey. Despite a recent Championship victory over Watford, Clement remains cautious, emphasizing that the team's progress is a work in progress. He highlights the importance of addressing the squad's fitness and the need for reinforcements in the January transfer window to ensure the team's safety.

The match against Watford exposed certain weaknesses, particularly in the central midfield and wide areas. Clement's focus is on bringing players back to full fitness, including those who have been injured, such as Lucien Mahovo, Liam Gibbs, Jack Stacey, and Josh Sargent. Jovon Makama, who suffered a knock in the previous game, is also working towards full recovery.

Clement acknowledges the team's efforts and the improvement in performance, but he remains critical of the squad's fitness levels. He believes that the team's performance has been rising and getting better, and the recent match against Watford was a significant step forward compared to previous games.

Regarding the match outcome, Clement disputes the notion that Watford, a team chasing playoff spots, posed a greater attacking threat. He argues that Watford's victory was largely due to luck, as the winning goal was a deflection off the unfortunate Ruairi McConville. Despite the result, Clement respects Watford's performance and their preparation for the game, noting the high-energy defensive approach from both teams.

Clement's comments highlight the challenges faced by Norwich City as they strive to rebuild and secure their position in the Championship. The team's progress is a work in progress, and Clement's focus on fitness and reinforcements is crucial for their long-term success.

