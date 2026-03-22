Norwich City vs Oxford United: Injury Updates, Lineup Changes, and Match Preview (2026)

The highly-anticipated Championship clash between Oxford United and Norwich City has been marred by a string of injuries, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they await the final team line-up. But here's the twist: it's not just any injuries, but a series of unfortunate events that could significantly impact the game's outcome.

Norwich City's goalkeeper, Vladan Kovacevic, has been ruled out with a quad injury, adding to the woes of the Canaries. This comes as a double blow, as the team also has to cope without Jovon Makama and Papa Amadou Diallo, who are both nursing injuries. City's head coach, Philippe Clement, remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of Makama and Diallo's injuries, leaving fans and pundits alike guessing.

Makama's foot injury and Diallo's suspected muscle issue during the warm-up have left Clement with some tough decisions to make. And the drama doesn't end there! Clement revealed to Sky that Kovacevic's quad problem will also keep him out of the game, giving Daniel Grimshaw a chance to shine in his league debut.

Scans on Monday brought some relief, indicating that Kovacevic's injury isn't as severe as initially feared. Norwich will take a break from league action this weekend, hosting West Brom in the FA Cup, which might just be the recovery time the team needs.

Clement hinted at other fitness concerns within the squad, suggesting that several players are being closely monitored. The starting line-up reflects these challenges, with five changes made from the previous weekend's victory. Sam Field, Liam Gibbs, and Oscar Schwartau are among those stepping up, while Mohamed Toure fills the void left by Makama.

The injury list doesn't stop there. Matej Jurasek is confirmed to be out for nine to ten weeks with a foot injury, although a specialist visit ruled out any fractures. Manchester United loanee Harry Amass and Pelle Mattsson are also long-term absentees, with Clement hopeful for Amass's return before the season's end.

Gabe Forsyth, Jeffery Schlupp, and Shane Duffy are all working their way back from hamstring injuries, while Mirko Topic and Ante Crnac's ACL knee injuries have ended their season.

And this is where it gets even more intriguing: with so many key players out, who will step up to the challenge? Will the remaining squad members rise to the occasion, or will the injuries prove too much to overcome? Tune in to find out, and don't forget to share your thoughts on these unexpected developments!