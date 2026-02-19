Norwich City's Midfield Dilemma: Clement's Tough Selection Decisions After Festive Fixtures (2026)

Clement faces a challenging selection dilemma for Norwich City's midfield. With a demanding schedule, the impressive duo of Kenny McLean and Pelle Mattsson may need a break, but their impact has been immense.

Norwich's midfield has been a powerhouse, with McLean and Mattsson playing every minute across four games in 10 days. Their relentless performances have been key to the team's recent success, including a 2-1 win at QPR on New Year's Day.

But here's the conundrum: Clement acknowledges their importance but must manage their workload. He praises their 'good basics' and full-throttle playing style, but the intense schedule takes its toll.

"The team structure allows them to excel in their roles," Clement said. "But we can't rely solely on them for every game and minute." And this is where it gets intriguing: Clement hints at potential changes, emphasizing the need for other players to step up.

With players returning from injury, like Jacob Wright, Clement has options. He's eager to introduce competition in the midfield, ensuring freshness and maintaining performance levels.

As Norwich prepares to host Stoke at Carrow Road on Sunday, Clement considers the physical toll on his players. He's impressed with the squad's fitness but will make selections based on player feedback and data analysis.

"We don't rely solely on player opinions," Clement explained. "We conduct daily tests, including blood tests, to monitor recovery. The team's recovery is significantly better than weeks ago, which is encouraging."

Clement is optimistic about the team's energy and focus, especially with the home crowd's support. He believes the fans can provide an extra boost when the players need it most.

Controversy alert: Should Clement stick with the in-form duo or prioritize player rotation? How will the midfield changes impact Norwich's performance? Share your thoughts in the comments!