Norwegian Cruise Line's New Dress Code: What to Wear and What's Banned (2026)

Cruise lovers, brace yourselves! Norwegian Cruise Line has just shaken up its dress code, leaving passengers scratching their heads and sparking a heated debate. But here's where it gets controversial... After years of promoting a laid-back, flip-flop-friendly vibe with their 'It’s Different Down Here' campaign, the cruise line has suddenly tightened the reins on what guests can wear in some of its most popular onboard restaurants. And this is the part most people miss—the new rules aren’t just about style; they’re about redefining the cruise experience. Let’s dive in.

As of February 17, 2026, Norwegian has updated its dress code to clarify what’s no longer acceptable in select dining venues, including Cagney’s Steakhouse, Le Bistro, Onda by Scarpetta, Palomar, and The Haven Restaurant. While the cruise line still champions the freedom of 'Freestyle Cruising,' allowing guests to dress 'resort casual' or 'decked-out,' the specifics have gotten a bit more, well, specific. For instance, tank tops for men, baseball caps, visors, and overly faded or ripped jeans worn below the hip are now off-limits in all restaurants.

Here’s the kicker: Norwegian’s FAQ section still encourages a 'cruise casual' vibe during the day, but this only applies to the buffet and most specialty restaurants. For the more upscale spots, it’s 'smart casual' all the way. Women are advised to wear slacks, jeans, dresses, skirts, or tops, while men should opt for jeans or slacks paired with a collared shirt and closed-toed shoes. Kids 12 and under? They’re off the hook—shorts are fair game anywhere.

This shift has ignited a fiery discussion on Reddit, where cruisers are calling out the apparent contradiction between the new rules and the flip-flop-friendly ad campaign. One commenter quipped, ‘They just spent all that time bragging about ditching dress codes, and now this? Guess flip-flops aren’t so welcome after all.’ Another skeptic chimed in, ‘More dress codes they won’t actually enforce.’

But here’s the real question: Is Norwegian trying to strike a balance between casual comfort and upscale dining, or are they sending mixed messages? Does a stricter dress code elevate the cruise experience, or does it stifle the very freedom they’ve long promoted? And let’s not forget—how will this affect the average cruiser who just wants to relax without overthinking their outfit?

Whether you’re team flip-flops or team smart casual, one thing’s clear: Norwegian’s updated dress code has everyone talking. What’s your take? Do these changes make sense, or are they a step in the wrong direction? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears!