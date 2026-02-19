Northern Lights 2026: Ultimate Guide to Aurora Chasing with Expert Wil Cheung (2026)

Embark on an Aurora Adventure: A Guide to Spotting the Northern Lights

The Aurora Chase: A Journey of Discovery

Are you ready to embark on a journey to witness nature's most breathtaking light show? The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are a spectacle that has captivated the hearts and minds of many. With 2026 predicted to be a peak year for aurora spotting, now is the time to plan your adventure. Join photographer Wil Cheung, who has seen the aurora more than 400 times, as he shares his tips and experiences on how to witness this magical phenomenon.

Where to Find the Aurora

The best places to see the Northern Lights are in the Arctic Circle, including Norway, Finland, Northern Sweden, Greenland, northern Iceland, Canada, and Alaska. While Tromsø in Norway is often touted as one of the best places, the challenge with this location is that it's often under cloud cover. For Wil, Akureyri in northern Iceland is one of the best places due to its ideal location for both weather conditions and aurora visibility.

Packing for the Adventure

When packing for an aurora-chasing trip, remember to be functional, not fashionable. You'll need more than just a 'big coat'. Pack footwarmers, layers, waterproofs, and a three-in-one jacket. Even a heated gilet can be a worthwhile investment.

The Best Conditions for Spotting the Aurora

The best time for aurora chasing is when there's no moon in the sky. In northern latitudes, a full moon has less impact on the aurora, and there have been many times when the aurora is visible. You want to be away from major cities and light pollution. Use light pollution maps to help you find the best locations.

The Most Emotional Aurora Experiences

Wil shares his most emotional memories of the aurora, including a beautiful display behind the Sycamore Gap tree in Hexham and a moment at Skógafoss waterfall in Iceland where the aurora looked like a waterfall itself. He also discusses the dream of being directly underneath the aurora and seeing the rays rain down on you.

The Holy Grail of Aurora Chasing

The dream is to be directly underneath the aurora, where you can see the rays coming straight for you, raining down on you. This is the ultimate experience for any aurora chaser.

The Best Time to Go

Statistically, the equinoxes around March 21st and September 21st are the best dates for aurora storms. These dates are when geomagnetic aurora storms are twice as likely to occur.

Why 2026 is a Peak Year for Aurora Spotting

2026 is predicted to be a peak year for aurora spotting due to a natural 11-year cycle of activity in the sun. This cycle results in a lot more sunspots, and an aurora peak comes a couple of years after the sunspot peaks. Scientists are still guessing when the solar peak will occur, but 2026-2027 are likely to be the most active years for aurora storms.

The Aurora as a Bucket List Experience

The aurora is a bucket list experience because it's not just beautiful; it's a reminder of Earth's protective magnetic field, which shields us from harmful radiation from the sun. This radiation could literally kill us, but the atmosphere turns it into light, into a show for us to enjoy and be wowed by.

Tips for Planning Your Aurora-Chasing Trip

Find a cabin or lodge in a location with very dark skies. In a typical night, the aurora goes through phases. Most of the time, the phase is just a hazy glow. The most exciting time is the expansion phase, where you see structure, brightening, movement, and the explosion of the aurora. If you're not driving and need to book a tour, do your homework and choose a reputable tour company with good local knowledge of light conditions, weather conditions, and microclimates.

