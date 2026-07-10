Northern Ireland Weather Alert: Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected (2026)

The Met Office has raised an urgent weather warning for Northern Ireland, predicting that the region will receive an astonishing amount of rain—equivalent to half a month's worth—in just one day this Thursday.

January is known for being the wettest month in Northern Ireland, especially in Belfast where the average rainfall hovers around 80mm. However, this Thursday, some areas could see up to 40mm of rain fall within a single day. Consequently, the Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning, effective from 10 am on Thursday and continuing until 11 pm that same night.

According to a spokesperson from the Met Office, the alert was officially announced at 3:53 am on January 22, and it will affect several counties including Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry, and Tyrone. The spokesperson elaborated that persistent rain is likely to start around 10 am and should begin to dissipate by 11 pm.

"Throughout Thursday, we can expect periods of rain, with 15 to 25mm anticipated widely across the region and localized areas—particularly in higher elevations—potentially receiving between 30 to 40mm," the spokesperson explained. They cautioned that such rainfall could lead to flooding and disruption in transportation services, with the rain expected to move northward as the night progresses.

As a direct consequence of the heavy rain, public transport systems, including bus and train services, may face delays or cancellations, prompting residents to stay alert for changes in their travel plans. The Met Office advises everyone to check road and transport conditions before setting out. They also emphasized the importance of staying informed about evolving weather warnings, suggesting that individuals make adjustments to their plans as necessary.

Travelers should be prepared for possible delays, as both bus and train schedules are likely to be affected, resulting in extended journey times. Additionally, drivers and pedestrians should exercise caution, as roads may become hazardous due to spray and flooding.

In the event of flooded roadways, the Met Office stresses a simple but critical principle: 'If it's flooded, forget it.' A representative stated, "If you encounter a flooded road, it’s safest to turn around and seek an alternative route. The leading cause of fatalities during floods is attempting to drive through floodwaters, so our advice is clear: turn around, don’t drown."

They further warned that even seemingly shallow water can be deceptive; as little as 12 inches (or 30 centimeters) of moving water can lift a vehicle, potentially sweeping it into much deeper water where rescue may be required. Motorists should also be aware that floodwaters can contain hidden dangers that may damage their vehicles. "Even a small amount of water—just an egg-cup full—can severely damage your car’s engine if it gets sucked in," the spokesperson cautioned.

Heavy rainfall poses a significant risk for flooding, which can impact homes, businesses, infrastructure, and roads, leading to potentially dangerous situations that can escalate rapidly. "The consequences can be severe," the Met Office representative remarked, encouraging residents to consult the NI Direct website’s flood map services to determine if they are at risk.