Northern Ireland Home Heating Oil Prices DROP AGAIN! 📉 Latest Savings & Cheapest Areas Revealed (2026)

Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland are on a downward spiral, and it’s a trend that’s raising eyebrows—especially for those who rely on it to keep their homes warm. But here’s where it gets interesting: for the third week in a row, the cost of heating oil, the go-to fuel for many households, has dropped significantly. This isn’t just a minor dip—900 litres of oil is now £6 cheaper than it was just a few weeks ago. So, what does this mean for homeowners? Let’s break it down.

According to the NI Consumer Council’s weekly price tracker, as of Thursday, the average cost of 300 litres of heating oil has fallen to £188.69, down from £192.13 the previous week. For 500 litres, the price has dropped to £290.21 from £294.67, and for the largest fill of 900 litres, it’s now £511.42, compared to £517.54 last week. And this is the part most people miss: these prices aren’t uniform across Northern Ireland. Depending on where you live, you could be paying significantly more or less than the average.

Take Mid and East Antrim, for example, where 300 litres of heating oil costs £187.18—£1.51 below the NI average. On the flip side, Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon residents are shelling out £190.81 for the same amount, £2.12 above the average. For larger quantities, Antrim and Newtownabbey takes the crown for the cheapest 500 and 900-litre fills, while Derry City and Strabane residents pay the highest prices for 900 litres at £514.59.

But here’s the controversial part: while heating oil prices are falling, the disparity in costs across regions raises questions about fairness. Why should households in one area pay significantly more than others? Is this a reflection of local market dynamics, or is there more to the story? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

And it’s not just heating oil that’s seeing a decline. Diesel and petrol prices are also on the downturn. Petrol now averages 124.8p per litre, down from 125.7p last week, while diesel has dropped to 132.0p per litre from 133.2p. Carrickfergus boasts the cheapest petrol at 122.2p per litre, while Downpatrick offers the lowest diesel price at 129.9p per litre. However, Strabane and Magherafelt stand out as the priciest spots for diesel and petrol, respectively.

So, what’s driving these price drops? Is it a temporary relief or a sign of a broader trend? Here’s a thought-provoking question to ponder: As energy costs fluctuate, how can consumers ensure they’re getting the best deal? Share your strategies or concerns below—we’re all ears!